Canada’s National Security Advisor Reveals Intel on Alleged Indian ‘Interference’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence advisor, Nathalie Drouin, has admitted to leaking sensitive information regarding alleged hostile activities by the Indian government on Canadian soil to The Washington Post. The information, leaked by Drouin and David Morrison, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, implicated India’s Home Affairs Minister, Amit Shah, as allegedly directing these actions from New Delhi.

No Authorization from Trudeau Needed

While testifying before the Commons Public Safety Committee, Drouin revealed that she did not require authorization from Prime Minister Trudeau to disclose the details. She clarified that no classified intelligence was leaked to The Washington Post, which published the story shortly before India recalled six of its diplomats from Canada. This recall coincided with Canada’s expulsion of the same diplomats over the Thanksgiving weekend, escalating an already tense diplomatic standoff.

According to Drouin, “We provided non-classified information on our actions and the evidence linking the Indian government to illegal activities targeting Canadians, including life-threatening threats,” explaining that the strategic release was reviewed by the Prime Minister’s Office as part of Canada’s foreign-interference dispute with India.

Connections to Sikh Activist Killings

The Globe and Mail reported that the leaked information not only named Amit Shah but also linked Indian authorities to the killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was fatally shot in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023. This killing occurred just two days after Prime Minister Trudeau publicly accused India in the House of Commons of involvement in the murder of another Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, B.C., in June 2023.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme provided additional details, stating on October 14 that there was evidence implicating India in a number of killings, although he specified only Nijjar’s case in his statements. So far, no charges have been filed in connection to Gill’s murder.

Canada’s Strategy in the International Media

Drouin explained that the decision to leak information to The Washington Post was part of a strategy designed to ensure a prominent U.S. media outlet reported on Canada’s position in its ongoing dispute with India. She confirmed that Canadian opposition leaders had also been briefed with similar information. Drouin’s testimony indicated that Canada’s approach aimed to raise awareness internationally, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

“Canadians Deserved Transparency”

The decision to inform The Washington Post instead of the Canadian public was questioned during the committee hearing by Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho. Dancho voiced her disapproval, stating, “Canadians wouldn’t know unless they were able to read The Washington Post. I find it unfair that details were released to them but not provided to Canadians.” Dancho also raised concerns over Canadians first learning about the allegations against Amit Shah through a U.S. publication rather than directly from their government.

Morrison responded to Dancho’s inquiry, explaining that Shah’s name was mentioned only after a journalist from The Washington Post specifically brought it up, suggesting the information was provided in response to the media outlet’s own leads. He underscored that the information shared did not include classified materials under Canadian national security standards.

Investigations and Confidentiality

Addressing concerns over the leak, RCMP Commissioner Duheme emphasized that the intelligence shared was non-classified but remained sensitive. He stated that the RCMP did not publicly disclose the information as it pertains to ongoing investigations, which typically require confidentiality. “It’s investigative material we typically keep internal,” Duheme noted, affirming that while intelligence related to India’s alleged activities is held securely, it is not classified by Canada’s national security standards.