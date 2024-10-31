Canada’s Opposition Issues Clarification On ‘Cancelling’ Diwali Celebrations In Parliament Hill

The statement clarified that Poilievre had not canceled the Diwali event. Instead, the celebration, traditionally organized by a member of the Conservative Caucus, is being hosted this year by MP Todd Doherty.

Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, Canada’s Opposition Leader, Pierre Poilievre, has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the organization of this year’s Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill. Following reports that the event was canceled, Poilievre’s office affirmed that Diwali celebrations would continue, albeit with adjustments in timing and venue.

“To be clear, any suggestion that Mr. Poilievre has canceled this event is patently false,” the statement read, underscoring that Doherty will proceed with hosting the Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations in Ottawa, with participation from the South Asian community and Conservative MPs.

This clarification follows concerns raised by the Hindu community after an open letter from Shiv Bhasker, President of the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), expressed disappointment over the perceived cancellation. Bhasker voiced concerns that the withdrawal of key politicians sent an exclusionary message to Indo-Canadians during an already sensitive period.

