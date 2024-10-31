Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canada’s Opposition Issues Clarification On ‘Cancelling’ Diwali Celebrations In Parliament Hill

The statement clarified that Poilievre had not canceled the Diwali event. Instead, the celebration, traditionally organized by a member of the Conservative Caucus, is being hosted this year by MP Todd Doherty.

Canada’s Opposition Issues Clarification On ‘Cancelling’ Diwali Celebrations In Parliament Hill

Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, Canada’s Opposition Leader, Pierre Poilievre, has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the organization of this year’s Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill. Following reports that the event was canceled, Poilievre’s office affirmed that Diwali celebrations would continue, albeit with adjustments in timing and venue.

The statement clarified that Poilievre had not canceled the Diwali event. Instead, the celebration, traditionally organized by a member of the Conservative Caucus, is being hosted this year by MP Todd Doherty.

“To be clear, any suggestion that Mr. Poilievre has canceled this event is patently false,” the statement read, underscoring that Doherty will proceed with hosting the Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations in Ottawa, with participation from the South Asian community and Conservative MPs.

This clarification follows concerns raised by the Hindu community after an open letter from Shiv Bhasker, President of the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), expressed disappointment over the perceived cancellation. Bhasker voiced concerns that the withdrawal of key politicians sent an exclusionary message to Indo-Canadians during an already sensitive period.

ALSO READ: Why Was Diwali 2024 Cancelled By Pierre Poilievre? A Setback For Indo-Canadian Unity

Filed under

Canada Canada Diwali Celebration Diwali india canada diplomatic row Pierre Poilievre
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas In Gujarat

‘Now We Are Moving Towards Implementing One Nation, One Election…’: PM Modi On Ekta Diwas...

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

U.S. Imposes Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Evasion Efforts Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Imposes Sweeping Sanctions on Russia Evasion Efforts Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

Diwali 2024: What Is The Auspicious Time Of Lakshmi Puja As Per Hindu Calendar?

Diwali 2024: What Is The Auspicious Time Of Lakshmi Puja As Per Hindu Calendar?

CSK Targets Rishabh Pant As A Potential Successor To MS Dhoni

CSK Targets Rishabh Pant As A Potential Successor To MS Dhoni

Entertainment

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Who is Sara Ali Khan’s Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? He’s ‘All in One’

Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without Consent

Halsey Recalls Being ‘Just Frozen’ After A Powerful Executive Scrolled Through Her Private Nudes Without

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter And It Has A CITADEL Connection

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As She Proudly Votes For Kamala Harris

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox