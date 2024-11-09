Home
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Canadian MP Chandra Arya Criticizes Politicians For Dividing Hindus And Sikhs

Chandra Arya, a Canadian Member of Parliament, strongly denounced the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu worshippers at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya Criticizes Politicians For Dividing Hindus And Sikhs

Chandra Arya, a Canadian Member of Parliament, strongly denounced the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu worshippers at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3. He criticized political leaders who have misrepresented the incident as a conflict between Hindus and Sikhs, arguing that this narrative is misleading and divisive.

Politicians Misrepresent the Incident, Says Arya

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Arya expressed his condemnation, highlighting that the attack was carried out by Khalistani extremists and not a result of Hindu-Sikh tensions. He pointed out that certain politicians were avoiding acknowledging the role of Khalistani supporters in the attack, or were attempting to shift blame to other groups. Chandra Arya emphasized that framing the issue as a Hindu-Sikh conflict is inaccurate and misleading. He stressed that the attack was not a reflection of any internal Hindu-Sikh discord but the actions of extremist elements.

Chandra Arya Calls for Unity Between Hindus and Sikhs

Arya further argued that historically, Hindus and Sikhs have shared deep familial, social, and cultural ties. He urged both communities to challenge the false narrative being spread by some political figures. Chandra Arya stated that the unity between Hindus and Sikhs remains strong and should not be used for political gain. Arya insisted that the true division lies between the Hindu-Canadian and Sikh-Canadian communities on one side, and the Khalistani extremists on the other.

The Influence of Khalistani Supporters and the Silent Majority

The MP also touched on the issue of Khalistani supporters exerting influence over certain Canadian Gurudwaras. He cited former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh, who claimed that the majority of Sikhs in Canada do not support Khalistan but remain silent due to fear of violent repercussions. Arya acknowledged this fear but urged the silent majority to make their voices heard through voting. He stressed the importance of educating Canadians that both Hindus and Sikhs stand united against Khalistani extremism and its political backers.

Brampton incident Canada Canada Hindus Canada Sikhs Chandra Arya Khalistanis
