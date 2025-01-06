Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns, This Is What He Said In His Last Speech

In his speech, Trudeau said, “I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he intends to resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as prime minister after the party selects his successor.

Trudeau made the announcement in a live address outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said.

“Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process,” he added.

Trudeau explained his decision, stating that the internal challenges and criticism within the party had hindered his ability to effectively lead ahead of the next federal election.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” he stated.

Leadership Void in Liberal Party

The Liberal Party, which has governed under Trudeau for nine years, now faces a leadership void amid growing criticism of his handling of issues such as housing affordability, the rising cost of living, and a strained minority government.

Trudeau acknowledged these challenges, adding, “The fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, parliament has been paralyzed for months, after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history.”

Trudeau’s resignation comes after mounting pressure from within his party and a series of high-profile resignations, including that of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in December. Her abrupt departure further fueled internal dissent, with some MPs publicly urging Trudeau to step down.

In his address, Trudeau emphasized the need for stability and a united front within his party. “I believe it is in the best interest of the party and the country for me to step aside so that the Liberal Party can elect a new leader who can offer Canadians a fresh vision and a unified team,” he said.

Elections Due by October

The process to elect Trudeau’s successor will be critical, as the Liberal Party faces declining public support and trails the opposition Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, by some 20 points in opinion polls. With an election due by October, the party will need to quickly rally behind new leadership to remain competitive.

Justin Trudeau, 53, first became prime minister in 2015 after leading the Liberals to a decisive parliamentary majority. Over the next two elections in 2019 and 2021, he formed minority governments.

Reflecting on his tenure, Trudeau said he remains proud of the work his government accomplished but acknowledged the growing challenges in recent years.

Trudeau concluded his remarks with a commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. “I will continue to serve as prime minister until the next leader is chosen,” he said. “I have full faith that the party will make the right choice for Canada.”

