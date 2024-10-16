Canadian Police Urges Sikh Community for Help in Investigation Linked To India

In an ongoing investigation that links the Indian government to violent crimes on Canadian soil, the head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has called on the Sikh community in Canada to help.

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, in an interview with Radio-Canada, urged members of the Sikh community and others with relevant information to step forward. “If people come forward, we can help them,” Duheme stated. “People come to Canada to feel safe, and our job as law enforcement is to make sure that they’re in an environment that is safe to live.”

The RCMP’s call to action comes amid a significant diplomatic clash, with Ottawa alleging that Indian agents were involved in the 2022 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist designated as a terrorist by India. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concerns over possible Indian government involvement in violence directed at Canada’s South Asian community, sparking escalating tensions between the two countries.

Allegations

Canadian authorities have alleged the presence of foreign agents linked to India operating within Canadian borders. They further claimed that Indian diplomats and consular officials may be connected to violent incidents targeting individuals within Canada, particularly those associated with pro-Khalistan activities. Although specific evidence has not been disclosed publicly, the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, the RCMP alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an organized criminal group with reported ties to India, has engaged in activities supporting Indian government interests. These activities, according to Canadian officials, have involved intimidation and extortion against Canadian residents.

The RCMP has reportedly charged eight individuals with homicide and 22 with extortion. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin noted that 13 Canadians have been warned since September of potential harassment or threats from individuals allegedly connected to Indian agents.

India’s Response

The Indian government has categorically denied the allegations, rejecting Canada’s claims as “unsubstantiated” and accusing Canadian leaders of engaging in “vote-bank politics” ahead of next year’s federal elections. New Delhi dismissed Canadian assertions that any evidence of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s murder had been shared, calling the allegations politically motivated and aimed at appeasing pro-Khalistan factions in Canada.

In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including Canada’s High Commissioner to India, and announced a reduction in its diplomatic presence in Ottawa. The expelled diplomats are expected to leave India by the weekend, and India has also withdrawn its High Commissioner from Canada.

Ongoing Conflict

This diplomatic fallout has not only strained relations between the two countries but also raised security concerns among Canada’s South Asian communities, particularly Sikhs who may fear becoming targets. Duheme, addressing this issue, expressed hope that members of the Indian diaspora will maintain their “trust and confidence in the police.”

Canada’s position has raised questions about potential risks posed by foreign agents in the country. However, without concrete evidence publicly linking Indian officials to Nijjar’s murder, the accusations remain unsubstantiated, drawing criticism from various quarters. Canadian officials have maintained that evidence-gathering continues, with the RCMP committed to disrupting networks posing risks to public safety.

Trudeau’s government faces criticism over its handling of the situation with the Indian government, with some accusing him of leveraging the issue to secure political support among pro-Khalistan groups ahead of the next election.

As Canada and India grapple with these high-stakes allegations, the Sikh community remains at the center of the storm. The RCMP’s call for information underscores the gravity of the investigation, with Duheme urging Canadians to come forward in the name of community safety.

Both countries are now facing a critical diplomatic crossroad, one that could set a precedent for how Canada addresses issues of foreign interference and political violence on its soil.

