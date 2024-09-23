Home
Monday, September 23, 2024
CEOs Of Accenture, HP Is Commitment To Expand Operations In India

Following a roundtable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CEOs from Accenture and HP Inc. have expressed their optimism and commitment to expanding operations in India.

The roundtable, hosted by PM Modi and held in New York on the second day of his three-day US visit, discussed India’s role in the global technology landscape, highlighting the country’s growing importance as a hub for innovation and digital solutions.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet praised PM Modi’s leadership and outlined the company’s plans to further grow its operations in India.

“I was honoured to meet with PM Modi and to hear more about his leadership and vision for the next decade. After having such a great decade, really making India such an important part of the global technology landscape,” said Accenture CEO.

She also emphasized Accenture’s commitment to continuing its expansion in India, stating, “I was also very excited to hear about the commitment of so many other companies like Accenture to continue to grow our business in India and to have our individuals in India serve the globe. It’s an exciting time.”

MUST READ: PM Modi Announces $15 Billion Investment in India’s Semiconductor Sector During Meeting with US Tech CEOs

HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores also expressed enthusiasm about India’s growing technology and manufacturing potential, underscoring the company’s plans to expand its footprint in the country.

“We’re clearly appreciative for the PM to learn and understand what we need to continue to expand in India. We just announced that we are expanding our manufacturing capabilities in India. So, we were very proud to share that with the Prime Minister,” said Lores.

The roundtable, which brought together several global tech CEOs, is part of PM Modi’s efforts to deepen India’s partnerships with international technology leaders. As India continues to enhance its digital infrastructure, companies are seeing greater opportunities for collaboration and investment.

The Prime Minister’s focus on expanding India’s role in the global tech industry has resonated with international corporations.

With a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, a young and skilled workforce, and significant policy reforms aimed at promoting innovation and manufacturing, India is positioning itself as a preferred destination for tech giants.

The tech roundtable with PM Modi focused on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum, Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Computing, IT and Communication, and Semiconductor technologies.

The CEOs participated in a deep dive with Prime Minister Modi on the evolving technology landscape at a global level and how these cutting-edge technologies are contributing to the well-being of people around the world including in India.

They touched upon how technology is being leveraged for innovations, which have the potential to revolutionize the global economy and human development.

MUST READ: It was Very Good: Nepal PM On Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi In New York

 

