Challenges and Changing Ambitions in the Arctic ‘Cold Rush’

Monday, January 6, 2025
The Arctic has once again captured global attention, not just for its vast mineral wealth but also for its strategic importance.

The Arctic has once again captured global attention, not just for its vast mineral wealth but also for its strategic importance. However, economic activities in this polar region face mounting challenges, and the ambitious “cold rush” appears to be slowing down.

Fishing in the Harsh Arctic

Norwegian fisherman Sondre Alnes-Bonesmo, 30, exemplifies the resilience needed to work in the Arctic Ocean. Onboard the Granit, one of the largest factory trawlers operating in Arctic waters, he endures grueling conditions: long, dark winters where temperatures plummet below -40°C and storms generate massive waves.

“I prefer the endless daylight of summer,” Alnes-Bonesmo admits. “Winter storms can throw us against the walls—it’s rough out here.”

Yet, he continues to work tirelessly, harvesting from the Arctic’s rich fisheries.

The Rise and Fall of the Arctic “Cold Rush”

The so-called “cold rush” began in earnest around 2008, when reports highlighted vast untapped mineral and hydrocarbon reserves in the Arctic. Combined with large fishing stocks and shrinking ice levels due to climate change, the region held promise for increased accessibility and economic opportunity.

Melting ice also opened up potential sea routes, including the Northeast Passage above Russia and the Northwest Passage above Canada. Between 2013 and 2023, the annual distance traveled by ships in the Arctic doubled, from 6.1 million to 12.9 million miles.

In the long term, these routes were expected to enable faster trade between Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Russia’s Ambitious Plans on Pause

Russia had ambitious plans for the Arctic, developing rescue centers and infrastructure to support gas, oil, and coal projects in Siberia. However, the 2022 invasion of Ukraine derailed these developments.

Morten Mejlaender-Larsen, Arctic operations director at Norwegian firm DNV, notes that international shipping in the Northeast Passage has nearly ceased, with only a few Chinese vessels still navigating the route.

Norway, too, has scaled back its Arctic ambitions, halting oil and gas exploration in the Barents Sea. Environmentalists see this as a positive step.

Environmental Concerns and Policy Shifts

Greenpeace recently celebrated Norway’s decision to cancel the first licensing round for deep-sea mining between Svalbard and Jan Mayen. Environmentalists argue that drilling for hydrocarbons and mining in the Arctic endanger its fragile ecosystem and unique wildlife.

A Fragile Future

While the Arctic still holds vast potential for economic development, geopolitical tensions and environmental concerns have put many plans on hold. For those like Alnes-Bonesmo, who brave its unforgiving conditions, the question looms: Is the era of the Arctic “cold rush” drawing to a premature close?

The Arctic remains a region of untapped promise and pressing challenges, a place where opportunity and environmental stewardship must find a delicate balance.

