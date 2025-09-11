LIVE TV
Charlie Kirk Net Worth: How Rich Was Trump Ally Killed In Utah University Shooting

Charlie Kirk Net Worth: How Rich Was Trump Ally Killed In Utah University Shooting

Charlie Kirk was a well-known conservative figure. Kirk founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012, which is a student movement that promotes free markets and limited government.

Charlie Kirk (X/@MAGAVoice)
Charlie Kirk (X/@MAGAVoice)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 11, 2025 08:35:48 IST

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump and the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. He was speaking inside a tent when gunshots rang out, and he was hit on the side of his neck.

He was rushed to the hospital after the incident but later succumbed to his injuries. The news of his passing was confirmed by Trump on Truth Social. Several leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, condemned the incident and expressed their shock.

He was a well-known conservative figure. Kirk founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012, which is a student movement that promotes free markets and limited government. Under his leadership, TPUSA grew rapidly, gaining representation in more than 2,000 high schools and college campuses across the country, with over 260,000 student members. The group’s revenues were estimated at $85 million, according to ProPublica.

Kirk became a regular face on conservative media, appearing on Fox News, CNBC, and FOX Business News more than 200 times. His podcast and radio show also brought him nationwide recognition.

Financially, Kirk was successful. Celebrity Net Worth estimated his fortune at around $12 million. Reports revealed that in 2023, he owned three properties worth over a million each, including a $4.75 million Spanish-style home in a gated Arizona golf club.

Earlier, he had purchased an $855,000 oceanfront condo in Florida. ProPublica reported that his earnings from TPUSA reached $300,000 in 2020.

His influence, especially among the younger generation, was immense. He empowered students to champion conservative values and built TPUSA into one of the largest student organisations in the United States.

