Home > World > What Were Charlie Kirk’s Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Utah? Donald Trump’s 31-Year-Old Ally Said…

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead at Utah Valley University during a speech on gun violence. US President Trump confirmed his death and praised him. The FBI arrested the suspect after interrogation but withheld the name. The tragedy shocked political circles.

Right-Wing Activist, Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University Event (Pic Credit: Flickr)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 11, 2025 08:18:26 IST

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing political activist, died on Wednesday after being shot in Utah, as confirmed by US President Donald Trump. Kirk was 31.

A founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA was addressing gun violence moments before being shot and killed at an event on campus at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah University

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while answering a question on transgender mass shootings in the United States of America.

An audience member had a question to Kirk: How many transgender Americans have been mass shooters in the past 10 years? a CNN report said.

“Too many,” Kirk answered.

The same audience member told Kirk that the figure is five, and went on to inquire whether he was aware of the number of mass shooters that there have been within the past 10 years in the US.

Where or not to count gang violence? Kirk asked.

One second later, there was a gunshot. The disturbing videos posted on the Internet include Kirk falling onstage with blood flowing down his neck.

US President Trump Mourns Charlie Kirk’s Death

Trump announced the death on social media, and he commended the 31-year-old Kirk, co-founder and CEO of the youth group Turning Point USA, saying it was great and even legendary.

Charlie Trump, the President of the United States of America, wrote in his Truth Social account that no one, or had the Heart of the Youth, better than he did.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks up 

FBI Director Kash Patel affirmed that the suspect of the shooting of Charlie Kirk was first taken into custody, but the authorities released the suspect after interrogation

On September 10, Kirk was an activist and founder of the Turning Point USA and was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University (UVU), Orem, Utah. He was in his American Comeback Tour where he was having a Q&A session through a pop-up tent when the attack took place.

Later on, Kash Patel indicated that the FBI arrested the assassin when he was running away, though he never gave the name of the suspect.

