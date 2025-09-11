LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Charlie Kirk? Donald Trump Ally, Conservative Activist, Founder Of Turning Point USA, Shot At UVU Event

Charlie Kirk Shot: Chaos erupted at Utah Valley University as conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot during his “American Comeback Tour.” The FBI confirmed it is investigating the incident, with Director Kash Patel expressing support for Kirk and those affected. A circulating video shows Kirk reacting to the gunshot as panic spread among attendees inside the packed UVU hall.

Charlie Kirk was shot during a UVU event, sparking panic. FBI and officials confirm probe as video of the incident emerges. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 11, 2025 01:00:09 IST

Charlie Kirk Shot: A single gunshot was fired during a Wednesday event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, where conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was speaking. The university confirmed the incident in an alert to students, stating that the visiting speaker was struck. FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is closely following the case.  

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel wrote on X.


  

Video Emerges Showing Charlie Kirk Shot At UVU Event

U.S. House Representative Mike Kennedy of Utah’s 3rd District confirmed the development.  

“I’m devastated to learn Charlie Kirk was shot during an event at UVU,” Kennedy wrote on X.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence. Praying for Charlie and all those affected. My teams and I are monitoring the situation for updates.”  

A video circulating online shows Kirk addressing the audience when a gunshot is heard. He then appears to grab his neck as panic breaks out among attendees. The event was part of Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour.”  

Shortly before the incident, Kirk had posted enthusiastically about the event on X, “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.”  

Who Is Charlie Kirk?  

Charlie Kirk, 32, is the founder and president of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist organization that claims more than 250,000 student members, 150 full-time staff, and a presence on over 1,500 high school and college campuses nationwide. 

He also chairs Students for Trump, an initiative launched ahead of the 2020 presidential election to mobilize one million new college voters in battleground states.  

Kirk has built a significant digital presence, with his social media reaching over 100 million people monthly. Axios has ranked his Twitter handle among the top 10 most engaged worldwide. In addition, he hosts The Charlie Kirk Show, a podcast that regularly appears among the top-ranked news programs on Apple’s charts.  

Turning Point USA  

Founded in 2012 when Kirk was 18, Turning Point USA has grown rapidly, particularly since Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. The Arizona-based nonprofit has expanded its influence to more than 3,500 campuses across the U.S.  

Tax filings show the organization’s revenue surged from $4.3 million in 2016 to $81.7 million in 2023.  

Kirk’s prominence earned him a spot on Forbes’ 2018 “30 Under 30” list, frequent appearances on Fox News, and recognition as the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention.  

Tags: Charlie KirkCharlie Kirk shotdonald trumpus newsUVU shooting

