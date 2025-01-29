ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, has been hit by a global outage, leaving millions of users unable to access the service. The disruption has sparked a wave of social media memes, as users express their frustration and humor over the unexpected downtime.

This unexpected disruption has left users, including personal users and businesses that rely on ChatGPT for their daily operations, wondering about the Chatbot. The disruption has also triggered memefest on social media.

Social media buzzed with reactions as users vented their annoyance. Users worldwide turned to humor, flooding platforms with memes and witty posts about the incident.

One user on X formerly Twitter wrote, “CHAT GPT IS DOWN AGAIN” with an emoji showing how it is affecting the users.

CHAT GPT IS DOWN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/GJsnt6tQ0q — oldmonkluvr (@thatmfrids) January 29, 2025

Another user questioned the timing of the outage. The user humorously pointed towards the fast rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek.

“Chinese create an AI and now chat gpt is down RIP,” the user posted on X.

Chinese create an AI and now chat gpt is down RIP — Quiche la poodle (@I_Like_Pengwinz) January 29, 2025

Another X user touched on the same issue, saying it is the worst time for ChatGPT to face an outage.

“omg this is the worst time for chat gpt to be down I got shit to doooo!!!,” the X user posted.

omg this is the worst time for chat gpt to be down 😭 I got shit to doooo!!! — the self love goddess (@babymercx) January 29, 2025

Check at Down for Everyone or Just Me which tracks the website outages confirmed that the ChatGPT is down globally.

“Yes, we are detecting problems with ChatGPT that began 1 hour ago. The last outage detected for ChatGPT was on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with a duration of about 42 minutes, Check at Down for Everyone or Just Me posted on its website.

