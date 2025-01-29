Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ChatGPT Down? Outage Triggers Meme Fest; Don’t Miss These Hilarious Reactions

ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, has been hit by a global outage, leaving millions of users unable to access the service. The disruption has sparked a wave of social media memes, as users express their frustration and humor over the unexpected downtime.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
ChatGPT Down? Outage Triggers Meme Fest; Don’t Miss These Hilarious Reactions

ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, has been hit by a global outage, leaving millions of users unable to access the service.


ChatGPT, the leading AI chatbot, is showing an error when users try to log in. The outage has left millions of users stranded.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This unexpected disruption has left users, including personal users and businesses that rely on ChatGPT for their daily operations, wondering about the Chatbot. The disruption has also triggered memefest on social media.

Social media buzzed with reactions as users vented their annoyance. Users worldwide turned to humor, flooding platforms with memes and witty posts about the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One user on X formerly Twitter wrote, “CHAT GPT IS DOWN AGAIN” with an emoji showing how it is affecting the users.

Another user questioned the timing of the outage. The user humorously pointed towards the fast rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek.

“Chinese create an AI and now chat gpt is down RIP,” the user posted on X.

Another X user touched on the same issue, saying it is the worst time for ChatGPT to face an outage.

omg this is the worst time for chat gpt to be down  I got shit to doooo!!!,” the X user posted. 

Check at Down for Everyone or Just Me which tracks the website outages confirmed that the ChatGPT is down globally.

“Yes, we are detecting problems with ChatGPT that began 1 hour ago. The last outage detected for ChatGPT was on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with a duration of about 42 minutes, Check at Down for Everyone or Just Me posted on its website.

Also Read: ChatGPT Down Globally, Users Ask Is This The Worst Time For Chatbot Amid The Rise Of DeepSeek

Filed under

chatgpt OpenAI

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Zuckerberg’s Meta Paying President Trump $25 Million? Lawsuit Explained As the Parties Reach Settlement

Why Is Zuckerberg’s Meta Paying President Trump $25 Million? Lawsuit Explained As the Parties Reach...

Fire Breaks Out Outside Etihad Stadium, Causing Pre-Game Disruption For Manchester City

Fire Breaks Out Outside Etihad Stadium, Causing Pre-Game Disruption For Manchester City

Three Detained After Theft Of Romanian Artefacts From Dutch Museum

Three Detained After Theft Of Romanian Artefacts From Dutch Museum

Trump Signs The First Bill Of His Second Presidency: Why Is It Named The Laken Riley Act?

Trump Signs The First Bill Of His Second Presidency: Why Is It Named The Laken...

Pressure Mounts On Bishop Of Liverpool To Step Down Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Pressure Mounts On Bishop Of Liverpool To Step Down Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Entertainment

Coldplay Concerts Highlight Contradictions In India’s Economic Trends

Coldplay Concerts Highlight Contradictions In India’s Economic Trends

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox