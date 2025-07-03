Live Tv
Home > World > Drive-By Shooting in Chicago’s River North Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Injured

Drive-By Shooting in Chicago’s River North Leaves 4 Dead, 14 Injured

A drive-by shooting in Chicago’s River North neighborhood reportedly left four dead and 14 injured outside a restaurant hosting a rapper’s album release party. Police say a vehicle opened fire on the crowd before fleeing. Victims range from 21 to 32 years old. Authorities are investigating but have made no arrests so far.

At least four people have died and 14 others were left wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago
At least four people have died and 14 others were left wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago restaurant during a rapper’s album party. (Image courtesy: X/@TRTWorldNow)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 16:49:01 IST

A drive-by shooting late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood has left four people dead and 14 others wounded, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, quoting the police.

Tragedy Strikes Outside Album Release Party

The violent incident reportedly took place outside a restaurant and lounge hosting an album release party for a rapper. A vehicle pulled up to a crowd gathered outside and someone inside opened fire before speeding away, police further said, according to the AP. No arrests have been made so far.

Initial reports from the Chicago Police Department said 18 individuals were wounded—13 women and five men, ranging in age from 21 to 32. Two men and two women were among those reported dead. The injured were taken to local hospitals, with at least three listed in critical condition, as reported by the AP.

Chris King, Northwestern Medicine spokesperson, told the news agency that the emergency room was treating “several individuals wounded in the shooting” but refused to provide specifics on numbers or conditions.

The River North community, which is renowned for its nightlife, was shocked by the sudden eruption of violence during what was intended to be a celebratory function. 

Chicago police are continuing their investigation for suspects.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information)

