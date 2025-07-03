Live Tv
Serbian Police Detain 79 Protesters as Anti-Government Demonstrations Continue

Serbian Police Detain 79 Protesters as Anti-Government Demonstrations Continue

Serbia’s police reportedly detained 79 protesters in multiple cities during clashes linked to persistent protests against President Aleksandar Vucic. The demonstrations, sparked by a deadly infrastructure collapse in Novi Sad and allegations of corruption, have persisted for over eight months. Vucic has rejected calls for early elections and termed protests as attempts to destabilise the government.

Serbian police reportedly detained 79 protesters amid ongoing demonstrations against President Vucic
Serbian police reportedly detained 79 protesters amid ongoing demonstrations against President Vucic, fuelled by corruption claims and a tragic infrastructure collapse. (Image courtesy: X/@nexta_tv)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 16:21:03 IST

Serbian police detained 79 university students and other protesters during operations to clear street blockades in several cities, including Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, and Novi Pazar, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Thursday. The protests are part of a continuing wave of dissent against President Aleksandar Vucic’s populist government.

Police officers in riot gear moved in late Wednesday and early Thursday, breaking up demonstrations that have persisted for over eight months, the report said, adding that authorities denied allegations of police brutality and excessive force.

Student Leaders Say Police ‘Charged and Hurt Many Peaceful Protesters’

But student leaders of the protests claimed police “charged and hurt many peaceful protesters,” as reported by the AP. Riot police wielding batons and shields tackled protesters, local media reported. Four students were reportedly hospitalised, one of them a broken clavicle.

The Interior Ministry, in a statement, said, “Four officers were injured and a police vehicle was damaged,” and that officers “acted in accordance with the law” while responding to the violence.

Protests Spurred by Tragedy and Graft Charges

Tensions have been building since a huge rally on Saturday demanded early parliamentary elections. Tens of thousands had marched in Belgrade, culminating in clashes between riot police and protesters.

The protests began in November following a deadly Novi Sad accident where a restored canopy of a railway station collapsed and killed 16 individuals, reports say. The accident led to corruption and neglect accusations of state infrastructure projects, which in turn fuelled public frustration.

Parliamentary and Presidential Elections in Serbia Scheduled for 2027

President Vucic has refused to hold snap elections as demanded. Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for 2027.

Vucic, for his part, has said the protests are efforts to destabilise the state. Critics have accused him of practising authoritarianism, stifling democratic freedoms, and accepting corruption and organised crime —accusations he denies.

Serbia is officially bidding to join the European Union but still has close relations with Russia and China.

Tags: Aleksandar VucicPresident VucicSerbia demonstrationsSerbia policeSerbia protestersserbia protests
