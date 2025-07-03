What’s Next As House Republicans Advance Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ After Late-Night Vote

House Republicans have advanced President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package known as ‘Big Beautifull Bill’ in the early hours of Thursday after hourse of fierce closed-door negotiations.

The move brings Trump’s bill a step closer to the president’s goal of signing it into law by the July 4, deadline.

Late Night Voting For Big Beautifull Bill After Hours of Delay

The procedural vote began late Wednesday and remained open for nearly six hour. The roll call finally closed at 219-213, allowing the bill to proceed to a final round of debates and a vote expected later Thursday morning.

Trump, earlier hosted lawmakers at the White House and expressed frustration over the delay.

“What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove???” he posted after midnight, warning that the holdup risked “COSTING YOU VOTES!!!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson held back-to-back meetings with party members and emerged in the middle of the night to meet the self-imposed deadline.

“Our way is to plow through and get it done,” Johnson said. “We will meet our July 4th deadline.”

Republicans Face Internal Divisions Over Big Beautifull Bill

The Republican leadership’s decision to bring the more than 800-page legislation, approved just a day earlier by the Senate, to the House floor was a high-stakes gamble designed to satisfy Trump’s demand for a holiday victory.

The party’s slim 220-212 majority leaves virtually no room for dissent within the part, and several Republicans expressed discomfort with the Senate’s version of the bill. Moderates from competitive districts raised concerns over cuts to Medicaid, while hardline conservatives criticized the bill for veering away from fiscal restraint.

