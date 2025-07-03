Live Tv
Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill': What We Know So Far

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far

Texas Republican Keith Self has come out strongly against a procedural vote on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling for more negotiations before moving forward. Self described the late-night vote as a “power move” and confirmed he would vote “no.” The bill, central to Trump’s legislative agenda, has exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party.

Keith Self opposes procedural vote on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calls for more talks as GOP divisions deepen.
Keith Self opposes procedural vote on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calls for more talks as GOP divisions deepen. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 11:44:36 IST

Keith Self, the Republican Representative of Texas has strongly opposed to a procedural vote on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” during a late session Wednesday night.

Self said he would vote “no,” adding that further negotiations are necessary before moving the bill forward.

Keith Self on Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

The passage of Trump’s spendig bill which is central to his legislative agenda, has sparked deep division within the Republican Party. 

While the package includes key proposals such as tax cuts, enhanced border security measures, and significant shifts in government spending, the bill has also ignited concerns among fiscal conservatives who have long campaigned for reduced federal spending.

Also Read: Is Elon Musk A US Citizen And Could He Be Deported? Trump’s Explosive Warning Sparks Frenzy Over Tesla CEO’s Future

Keith Self Describes Big Beautiful Bill procedural Vote As Power Move

The final vote in the House will determine whether the the bill becomes law.

Self described the procedural vote as a “power move” and “a pressure move.” He added that lawmakers are “still in the middle” of crucial negotiations. 

Self took to X on Wednesday night during the vote, writing “I came to Washington to help rein in our national debt. In negotiations with House leadership, commitments were made to ensure the One Big Beautiful Bill would include certain key provisions, such as.

Keith Self accused the Senate of undermining the original House framework. He said senate broke the House framework and stomped all over it.

Also Read: SALT Caps To Medicaid Cuts: What’s Holding Up Donald Trump’s Big Tax Bill Facing House Test

