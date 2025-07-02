Is Elon Musk A US Citizen And Could He Be Deported? Trump’s Explosive Warning Sparks Frenzy Over Tesla CEO’s Future

The feud between President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk reignited on July 1. POTUS made a veiled comment about the Tesla CEO’s citizenship status during a visit to a new migrant detention facility ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in the Florida Everglades.

Trump was was asked about Musk’s recent criticism of the Republican leader’s signature tax and budget bill. The two former colleagues have publically fought having diametrically opposite views on the bill.

Can Elon Musk Be Doported? Donald Trump’s Cryptic Warning

On Monday, Trump took to his Truth Social writing, “Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

As he boarded Marine One en route to Florida later in the day, reporters asked whether Musk could actually face deportation. Trump didn’t offer a clear answer but instead made a cryptic remark.

“We’ll have to take a look,” he said. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Is Elon Musk a US Citizen?

Despite Trump’s insinuations, Musk’s US citizenship is well established.

“Musk has been a US citizen since 2002,” according to a 2023 biography by journalist Walter Isaacson.

Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. He holds South African, Canadian, and US citizenship. His mother, Maye Musk, is Canadian. Musk moved to Canada at age 17 to attend Queen’s University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in 1992, where he earned degrees in economics and physics.

The Immigration Past Of Elon Musk

Musk first entered the US on an Exchange Visitor Visa, a type of visa that allows individuals to study, research, or receive training. However, his early work history in the US has come under scrutiny.

The Washington Post last October reported that Musk may have been working illegally during the startup phase of his career in Silicon Valley, when he and his brother were developing PayPal. President Joe Biden later referenced the report, which circulated widely on X, Musk’s own social media platform (formerly Twitter).

However, Musk stated on X that he “was in fact allowed to work in the US,” describing his immigration experience as a “gray area,” according to CNN.

Regardless, Musk is now a legal US citizen, which significantly limits the possibility of any deportation – even under a Trump administration.

Where Does Elon Musk Live?

Musk currently resides in Boca Chica, Texas which is home to SpaceX headquarters. Reports say he lives in a two-bedroom home and also owns a tiny house in the same area.

According to reports, Elon Musk has 12 children with three different partners. Most of them are US citizens by birth. They may also be eligible for Canadian citizenship through their mothers.

Fallout Between Elon Musk And Donald Trump?

In February, Musk briefly served as a “special” federal employee, a designation that allowed him to work for the government with or without compensation for a limited period. However, in May, he stepped down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The fallout between Musk and Trump has been growing since then, with Trump using social media to criticize Musk’s business dealings and reliance on federal subsidies.

