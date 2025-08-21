LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?

China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?

China urges stronger China-India cooperation to support developing nations and uphold global fairness. Chinese envoy criticized US tariffs on India, calling them unfair and threatening, while affirming China’s support for India and the multilateral WTO system. Talks on direct flights are ongoing.

Bejing to New Delhi: China will firmly stand with India
Bejing to New Delhi: China will firmly stand with India

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 21, 2025 23:41:40 IST

Noting that United States has benefited greatly from free trade but now is using tariffs as a bargaining chip, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has said his country is opposed to US decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and said that “silence or compromise only emboldens the bully”.

Addressing an event in the national capital, the Chinese envoy said his country welcomes all Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market.

China Is Ready to Open Its Market to Indian Products

In an apparent reference to the Trump administration imposing tariffs on different countries, Xu Feihong said that at present, tariff wars and trade wars are disrupting the global economic and trade system.

“Power politics and the law of the jungle are prevalent, and international rules and order have suffered severe impacts,” he said in hard-hitting remarks.

“The Global South is highly concerned about how China and India can strengthen cooperation and take the lead to help developing countries overcome difficulties and safeguard international fairness and justice,” he added.

The Chinese envoy said the essence of trade is to complement each other’s advantages and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results, not a calculation of who loses and who gains, nor should it become a tool for pursuing individual selfish interests.

China Accuses U.S. of Using Tariffs as ‘Bargaining Chip’

“The United States has long benefited greatly from free trade, but now it is using tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from various countries. The United States has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India, and has even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. In the face of such acts, silence or compromise only emboldens the bully,” he said.

Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

Xu Feihong said China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core.

He said India and China are engaged in discussion on resolution of direct flights. (Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India Rejects Nepal’s Objection To Lipulekh Trade Agreement With China, Know Why

Tags: chinaindiatradeus

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?
China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?
China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?
China Backs India Against US Tariffs – Is a Powerful Alliance Against Washington Forming?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?