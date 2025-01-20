On the same day, another court in Jiangsu Province executed Xu Jiajin, a 21-year-old former student, for stabbing eight people to death.

China on Monday executed Fan Weiqiu, a 62-year-old man responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in the country in nearly a decade. Fan drove an SUV into a crowd outside a sports complex in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, in November 2024, killing 35 people and injuring 43 others.

The execution was carried out after Fan’s conviction last month for endangering public safety. The court described the attack as “particularly cruel and egregious,” citing Fan’s deliberate intent to harm.

Details of the Attack

On November 11, 2024, Fan intentionally drove his vehicle into a group of people exercising near a sports center. The court records indicate that he acted out of anger toward the frustrations of a crumbling marriage and the way in which property was divided in the divorce.

Fan was taken into custody at the scene after he inflicted knife wounds on himself and fell into a coma. In his trial last month, Fan pleaded guilty in the presence of some of the victims’ families, court officials, and members of the public.

A Zhuhai court sentenced Fan to death in December, ruling that his acts had caused “severe harm to society” and committed a crime of particularly grave cruelty. The court stressed that his motives were “extremely vile” and the consequences of his actions were “particularly severe.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Fan was executed following an order issued by the Supreme People’s Court, which supervises all death penalty cases in China. The municipal public prosecutor’s office confirmed that personnel were present to oversee the execution.

The attack shocked the nation, re-igniting debate about underlying social tensions and frustration. Many people were asking themselves if economic pressure, rising unemployment, and declining social mobility may be adding to growing desperation, among others like Fan.

“The attack reflected a level of personal despair that raises concerns about social stability,” said a legal analyst in Beijing.

Another Execution for Mass Violence

Fan’s case is one of several high-profile violent incidents that have troubled China in recent years, challenging the government’s reputation for maintaining strict public security.

The same day Fan was executed, another court in Jiangsu Province had executed Xu Jiajin, a 21-year-old former student, for stabbing eight people to death and injuring 17 at a vocational school in November 2024.

Xu was given the death sentence in December when the court called his crime “extraordinarily serious.”Prior to his execution, Xu was granted a chance to meet close relatives, CCTV said.

China is one of the world’s biggest practicers of the death penalty, though precise numbers are classified as a state secret. International rights groups, such as Amnesty International, estimate thousands of executions per year in the country.

