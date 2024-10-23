Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
China Launches Campaign Against Online Wordplay Amidst Increasing Censorship

China’s internet regulators have initiated a campaign targeting the use of puns and homophones, which have become vital tools of discussion

China’s internet regulators have initiated a campaign targeting the use of puns and homophones, which have become vital tools for citizens to discuss sensitive topics without facing censorship. The campaign, named “clear and bright,” aims to eliminate what authorities consider “irregular and uncivilised” language from online platforms, particularly focusing on jokes, memes, and wordplay.

The announcement was made jointly by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Education this month. The campaign highlights growing concerns over the prevalence of internet jargon and memes that have reportedly confused users and eroded the ideological values of minors. “For some time, various internet jargons and memes have appeared frequently, leaving people more and more confused,” stated an editorial in the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper. The editorial cautioned that such trends could lead to “adverse consequences.”

A Controlled Online Environment

China’s digital landscape is under strict surveillance, with many sensitive topics—such as the Tiananmen Square massacre and critiques of President Xi Jinping—being heavily censored. Expressions that insult the government or the nation itself are also met with disapproval. In response to the stringent controls, internet users have ingeniously adapted their language, employing obscure references and in-jokes to evade censorship.

Homophones have become a particularly popular means of communication, where phrases that sound alike in Mandarin but use different characters convey alternative meanings. For instance, the term for “paratrooper” (sǎn bīng) is often used to denote “idiot” (shǎ bī). This linguistic creativity showcases the resilience of users determined to express dissent in a constrained environment.

Evasive Symbolism

Authorities find themselves in a constant battle to identify new euphemisms for sensitive subjects. Past efforts to sidestep censorship have included using a series of three arrows to depict the tones of Xi Jinping’s name or likening him to Winnie-the-Pooh due to rumored physical resemblances. Additionally, some users resort to using the term “your country” to criticize the Communist Party of China (CCP), subtly rejecting the official narrative that identifies the CCP’s regime as synonymous with “my country.”

In an effort to navigate the oppressive atmosphere, academics and intellectuals have taken to sharing allegorical poems or historical references instead of openly discussing governmental policies. This shift underscores the lengths to which individuals will go to communicate their concerns without attracting the ire of authorities.

The recent campaign aims to clamp down even on seemingly benign puns. An example highlighted by state media includes the phrase “rainy girl without melons” (yǔ nǚ wú guā), which is often interpreted as “it’s none of your business” (yǔ nǐ wú guan). This illustrates the extensive reach of the campaign, which seeks to regulate all forms of ambiguous language.

