Victory Day Parade: China Unveils These New Hypersonic Missiles, Nuclear Weapons, Drones And Robot Dogs As Putin, Kim, And Sharif Attend

China on Wednesday commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day parade, which celebrates the end of World War 2 and the defeat of Japan. During the celebration, China unveiled a range of new cutting-edge military hardware. This included nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, underwater drones, and hypersonic weapons. The parade is touted as the largest military parade in the country’s history. World leaders, including President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were present at the event.

China Unveils Massive Military Budget and Hardware At Victory Day Parade

China, the world’s second-largest economy, allocated approximately £186 billion for its 2025 defence budget. State media reported the parade displayed hypersonic missiles, a new generation of the nuclear triad, long-range missiles, anti-drone systems, strategic bombers, and stealth drones. Most of the hardware appeared publicly for the first time.

The event began with an 80-gun artillery salute, commemorating 80 years since the end of the Second World War. Helicopters and fighter jets flew overhead in formation, while the ceremony concluded with the release of 80,000 peace doves and colorful balloons.

Nuclear-Capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

China displayed three nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time. These are the Dong Feng-61, Dong Feng-31BJ, and Dong Feng-5C. , The PLA also displayed its first air-launched nuclear missile, the JL-1, mounted on a military truck.

⚡️Chinese soldiers march in military parade celebrating 80th anniversary of victory over Japan in WW2. 🎥 China showcases nuclear missiles, anti-drone tech, and unmanned fighter jets at Victory Day parade in Beijing. 🎥📸 pic.twitter.com/oeu4tEqugh — The World War (@TheWorldWar12) September 3, 2025

State media reports that the DF-5C has an estimated range exceeding 20,000 km, capable of carrying up to 12 warheads, and features improvements in defence penetration and precision.

Underwater Drones

The parade also featured two extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). The AJX002 sea drone, estimated at around 60 feet long, has a torpedo-shaped hull and pump-jet propulsion for stealth operations. Four lifting lugs suggest the vehicle is crane-assisted.

#WATCH | HQ-9C missiles seen in China’s Victory Day Parade, in Beijing. A version of the HQ-9 missile system has been acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per Pak media in Operation Sindoor, however, failed to protect Pakistani airspace… pic.twitter.com/18LiAGinCb — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

China operates the largest XLUUV program in the world, with at least five types reportedly in service.

Hypersonic Missiles

China unveiled several hypersonic missiles, including the YJ-15 alongside existing YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models. YJ missiles, short for “Ying Ji” or “eagle attack,” can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels.

My favorite part of China’s military parade is Xi’s face. 🤣 Total disappointed tiger dad vibes—like the PLA only got a 98% on their last test. pic.twitter.com/f1FZKhQciO — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) September 3, 2025

The anti-ship YJ-21, nicknamed the “carrier killer,” is intended for high-value naval targets and is capable of supersonic speeds with a reported range exceeding 600 km.

Space Defence Systems

The HQ-29 space defence system, capable of taking down foreign satellites, was displayed for the first time. While detailed capabilities remain unclear, its size suggests a range similar to the US Navy’s SM-3 Block IIA, which can be launched from both land and sea platforms.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping and Heads of foreign delegations before the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II pic.twitter.com/7qeZDzXV6A — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 3, 2025

China also revealed two types of ship-based “directed energy” laser weapons. One is designed for naval air defence, while the other, truck-mounted, is intended to protect ground forces.

The parade also included an array of anti-drone systems, combining missile guns, high-energy lasers, and high-power microwave weapons, reflecting Beijing’s focus on cost-effective defence technologies against drones and other low-end threats.

Fighter Jets, Bombers, Robot Dogs and Helicopters

Several squadrons of fighter jets and bombers flew overhead, leaving colorful exhaust trails in the sky. Helicopters also performed in formation, with one group of 26 spelling out “80” in tribute to the WWII anniversary.

The parade featured a legion of robot dogs. Mounted atop armoured vehicles, the robots could potentially be deployed on the battlefield or weaponized for combat operations.

What Xi Jinping Said At The Victory Day Parade

In his speech, President Xi warned that the world must choose between “peace and war.”

Before the march began, Xi rode past the military units along Beijing’s central Chang’an Avenue in a black limousine, standing through the sunroof with four microphones positioned in front of him, greeting rows of missiles, military vehicles, and personnel.

Marching units included traditional People’s Liberation Army forces – police, navy, and army – as well as new formations such as the cyberspace unit, appearing for the first time.