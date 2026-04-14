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Home > World News > China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a four-point plan to bring peace and stability to the Middle East. Read for more details.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a four-point plan to bring peace and stability to the Middle East. Read for more details. Photo: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a four-point plan to bring peace and stability to the Middle East. Read for more details. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 14, 2026 17:17:16 IST

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China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a four-point plan to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, according to Xinhua.

His plan focuses on peaceful cooperation between countries, respecting national sovereignty, following international laws, and balancing development with security.

Diplomatic Engagement With UAE Amid 4-Point Peace Proposal 

Xi talked about the proposal in a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing.

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Talks With Russia Amid 4-Point Peace Proposal

As the world watches the events unfolding in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in China on Tuesday on an official visit. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov will be in China from April 14-15.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday in a post on X, “On April 14-15, FM Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to China and hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They are expected to discuss a broad range of bilateral issues, along with pressing international & regional matters.”

Earlier, during his phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that “provocative” actions by the United States could have “dangerous consequences” for global peace and security.

During the conversation, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement of a ceasefire and subsequent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad (April 11-12).
He “warned of the dangerous consequences of provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for regional and global peace and security,” Iran’s foreign ministry said, reported CNN.

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the latest developments in the Middle East. Pezeshkian shared his assessment of the Iran-US talks held in Islamabad on April 11 and expressed appreciation for Russia’s principled position, including at international platforms, aimed at de-escalating the situation. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

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China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

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China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed
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