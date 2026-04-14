LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

US–Iran tensions over Hormuz shift to social media meme warfare. Iran uses Bollywood clips to mock US blockade plans while escalation risks oil prices, trade disruption, and global energy insecurity amid rising diplomatic deadlock.

Iran Uses Bollywood Memes in US–Hormuz Tension
Iran Uses Bollywood Memes in US–Hormuz Tension

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 14, 2026 16:44:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

The current state of Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts has undergone significant transformation. The current conflict now takes place through social media platforms instead of the Persian Gulf waters. The Trump administration, under Donald Trump, is implementing a naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz to create stronger pressure against Iran. In response, Tehran is using a strange new “weapon” based on humor and Bollywood-style memes. The Iranian consulate in Mumbai recently started an internet trend by posting a “meme bomb” using a famous scene from the 2007 Bollywood comedy Dhamaal. The clip shows Riteish Deshmukh trying to escape by hiding behind a door that leads to an open field with no real cover.

Iran’s Meme Diplomacy Escalates Online With Bollywood References and Cyber Humor Tactics

The consulate used this scene to represent the United States while showing Iran as the force chasing it, to criticize the U.S. blockade as useless. The post also included a caption that connected well with Indian internet users, many of whom praised “Indian memes” as the best. This digital activity is part of a growing online “cyber meme war.” Iranian diplomatic social media accounts are increasingly using humor to respond to American pressure. The Mumbai consulate also used a famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue while showing its “Red Bees” missile boats, which it described as a strong naval asset. 



They posted a warning saying the U.S. would soon understand how a naval “swarm” works. The message “Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai” (“This is just the trailer; the movie is still left”) was also shared. Iranian missions in different countries, including India and South Africa, are using pop culture to show resistance and turn serious military tensions into online jokes.

Bollywood Diplomacy and Digital Asymmetric Warfare

Iran is now using elements of Indian cinema as part of its psychological strategy. Tehran is using humor and viral content to attract younger audiences and win support in the online narrative battle. This strategy has two effects: it shows Iran’s resistance in a more human and relatable way, while also making U.S. foreign policy look like a kind of stage performance or satire. Iran also uses its connection with the Indian diaspora and the global popularity of Bollywood to increase its cultural influence. This helps it mock the strategic value of the U.S. Navy in a way that spreads widely on social media during rising tensions.

Economic Ripples of the Hormuz Strategic Impasse

After removing all online jokes from consideration, the situation reveals genuine global energy security concerns. The Strait of Hormuz blockade now becomes a serious economic risk because talks in Islamabad have reached a deadlock. The Trump administration has ordered pressure on Iranian ports, which will create disruptions to global shipping routes.

Escalating US–Iran Tensions Raise Fears of Oil Price Surge and Global Supply Chain Disruptions

The two parties continue their “tit-for-tat” escalation, which might result in a larger conflict. The situation will cause an increase in worldwide prices of oil and fertilizer and essential food products. Online users currently watch meme content from the movie Dhamaal while the world experiences commercial interruptions and potential breakdowns in logistics and permanent changes to maritime security and international legal systems.

Also Read: Israeli MIlitary Says Over 200 Hezbollah Targets Hit In Lebanon In 24 Hours Amid High-Stakes US-Iran Talks in Pakistan; Is Ceasefire Still Within Reach?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood memeshome-hero-pos-8Hormuz crisis

RELATED News

China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

UAE Nafis Benefits 2040: UAE Announces Major Salary Boost & Unlimited Child Support for Emiratis

US vs China in Strait Of Hormuz Escalates: Sanctioned Chinese Tanker Crosses Hormuz Despite Trump’s Blockade, Iran Mocks US Move — Will This Trigger a Global Crisis?

Pakistan Essential Drug Price Crisis: Insulin, Thyroid and Medicines See Massive Hike, Doctors Issue Serious Warning

Fuel Prices in Pakistan Today (14 April 2026): Petrol, Diesel Rates Jump Sharply Up TO 321.17 PKR And More | Check Latest Per Litre Prices and Impact

LATEST NEWS

Noise Muster Buds 2 Review: Premium Design, Bose-Tuned Sound, And Solid Battery Life, Check All Features And Price

‘New Govt Will Have My Full Cooperation, Guidance’: Outgoing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says After Resigning From His Post

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download

HYBE Eyes Hanumankind? BTS Agency ‘Keen’ On Collaboration With Dhurandhar’s Rapper

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leak May Be More Damaging Than It Looks

Delhi Police Crack Down On Fake Bike Parts Racket In Karol Bagh; Two Arrested In Major Raid Operation

Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash
Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash
Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash
Iran Trolls US Hormuz Blockade Plan With ‘Dhamaal’ Clip, Declares Indian Memes Absolute GOAT In Viral Internet Clash

QUICK LINKS