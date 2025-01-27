China’s DeepSeek AI Sends US Tech Stocks Spiraling

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is making waves in Silicon Valley by nearly matching the capabilities of leading chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost.

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is making waves in Silicon Valley by nearly matching the capabilities of leading chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost. This achievement has positioned DeepSeek as a serious contender in the global AI landscape.

Rapid Growth and Global Popularity Of DeepSeek

Since its release earlier this month, DeepSeek’s app has surged in popularity. By January 25, it had been downloaded 1.6 million times in the U.S. alone and had claimed the No. 1 spot in iPhone app stores across Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, the U.S., and the U.K. A key differentiator is its open-source model, which allows developers worldwide to improve the software.

Breakthrough Model R1 Unveiled

On January 20, DeepSeek introduced R1, a specialized AI model designed for complex problem-solving. According to the Wall Street Journal, R1 quickly reached the global top 10 in performance rankings. Remarkably, it was developed far more efficiently than its U.S. counterparts, using fewer and less powerful AI chips at a much lower cost.

Industry Reactions To DeepSeek and Open-Source Advantages

Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, shared his thoughts on DeepSeek’s success via social media. Writing on Threads, he emphasized that the breakthrough was not about China surpassing the U.S. in AI but about the growing advantage of open-source models over proprietary ones.

“It’s not that China’s AI is ‘surpassing the US,’ but rather that ‘open-source models are surpassing proprietary ones,’” LeCun stated.

This shift towards open-source development has also influenced the stock market, prompting some traders to sell shares in companies like Nvidia, which produces the high-powered chips typically used for intensive AI training.

Challenges and Competitive Performance of DeepSeek

While experts told the Wall Street Journal that DeepSeek’s technology still lags behind industry leaders like OpenAI and Google, it remains a formidable rival. Despite relying on fewer and less-advanced chips and occasionally skipping steps considered essential by U.S. developers, DeepSeek has shown impressive results.

By Saturday, DeepSeek’s two models had secured spots in the top 10 on Chatbot Arena, a platform hosted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, that evaluates chatbot performance.

DeepSeek’s flagship model is free, making it accessible to a broad user base. However, the company generates revenue by charging users who integrate their own applications with DeepSeek’s model and computing infrastructure. This hybrid approach balances accessibility with monetization.