Home > World > Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans

Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans

Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 13:32:08 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 6 (ANI): The Chinese military has developed a fleet of landing bridge ships to enhance its amphibious assault capabilities, but their effectiveness in a potential invasion of Taiwan is questionable due to their extreme vulnerability, according to defence analyst Shen Ming-shih.

Shen, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research, said the deployment of these ships by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s East Sea Fleet signals a direct strategic focus on Taiwan. These vessels, known as the Donggong 401, 402, and 403, feature a 120-meter bridge at the front for tanks and armoured vehicles to disembark directly onto shore. They also include a rear ramp that connects with roll-on/roll-off ferries, forming a mobile bridge network to facilitate rapid troop deployment, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Shen stated that the vessels are unarmed and highly exposed, making them easy targets for Taiwan’s precision-guided missiles and airstrikes during the transit phase. A single successful hit could destroy the ships and the armoured vehicles onboard before reaching their landing zones.

The vulnerability grows once landing operations begin, he added. When these ships connect with ferries or amphibious vessels, their large size and static position make them ideal targets for missile strikes, potentially derailing landing operations altogether, according to the Taipei Times. Even if a beachhead is established, Shen stated that Taiwan’s advanced long-range systems, such as the Thunderbolt-2000 and HIMARS, and ambush tactics could still neutralise these ships.

Shen concluded that while these bridge ships enhance the PLA’s logistical capabilities, their high risk of detection and destruction severely limits their battlefield utility. Ultimately, their role in any cross-strait conflict remains strategically constrained, as highlighted by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Chineselanding-bridgetaiwan-assaultweak-link

Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans

Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans

