Chinese military activity near Taiwan as Taipei detects 31 aircraft, 14 vessels near its territory
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 08:35:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan] September 17 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Wednesday reported heightened Chinese military activity around its territory, with 31 PLA aircraft and 14 PLAN vessels detected up until 6 am.

In a post on X, the MND said that 26 out of the 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). “We have monitored the situation and responded,” it added.

The latest movements come a day after Taiwan recorded the presence of 24 Chinese aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and six official ships around the island. At that time, 15 out of the 24 sorties had crossed the median line into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

24 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded,” the MND on X.

On Monday, the ministry also reported 26 PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and one official ship operating near Taiwan by 6 am. Of these, 23 sorties had crossed the median line into Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.

The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chines-taiwnan-updatetaiwan-china-conflicttaiwan-china-issue

