Christmas Storm Alert: Rain, Wind, And Flood Risks For Washington’s Holiday Week

Washington will experience a stormy Christmas week with rain, gusty winds, and flood warnings impacting parts of the state. A Flood Watch has been issued for Mason County, while mountain snow and coastal hazards are also anticipated. Be prepared for extreme weather throughout the state.

As Christmas approaches, Western Washington is bracing for an active and potentially hazardous weather week. From heavy rain and gusty winds to potential flooding and mountain snow, the weather forecast promises a challenging holiday week for residents and visitors alike.

Washington’s weather took a brisk turn this past Saturday, with gusty winds affecting areas in the Cascade gaps, including North Bend and Enumclaw. While winds eased after 7 a.m., the Central and North Coast remained under a Wind Advisory until 2 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts reached 45-50 mph, raising concerns about tree damage and power outages.

The South Washington Coast faced additional dangers due to a High Surf Advisory, which remained in effect until 10 p.m. Monday. With waves surging up to 30 feet, the coast presented significant risks to individuals near beaches and jetties. Authorities warned locals and tourists alike to maintain a safe distance from the surf.

Wind Outlook For The Week

Despite calmer weather on Sunday, forecasters predict the return of sporadic winds throughout the upcoming week. Gusts in the Puget Sound area are expected to range from 20-35 mph. Although no major windstorm is anticipated, forecasters caution that moderate to light wind effects may still cause disruption during Christmas week, particularly on Monday and towards the weekend.

There are some uncertainties regarding timing and intensity, so residents are encouraged to stay alert for updates.

Rain And Flooding Concerns In Western Washington

Rain will be a constant throughout the week, with heavy rain predicted to reach Western Washington starting Christmas and continuing into the days that follow. These conditions raise concerns about possible flooding and landslides, particularly in areas prone to river and creek overflow.

A Flood Watch was issued for Mason County from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. The Skokomish River is of particular concern, with officials closely monitoring its levels. Local rivers, streams, and creeks are also at risk of flooding due to the anticipated downpours.

While rain dominated the mountain passes on Saturday, snow is expected to return by Sunday. Stevens and White Passes are forecasted to see daily snow accumulation, while Snoqualmie Pass may receive snowfall on Christmas Day itself. Travelers planning to traverse mountain passes over the holidays should prepare for wintry conditions and exercise caution when crossing the Cascades.

Holiday Weather In Western Washington

For those celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, Western Washington’s weather may impact holiday plans. Temperatures in Seattle are expected to hover in the 50s, with rain intensifying by Christmas Day. The stormy weather, including rain and potential flooding, could cause disruptions for both holiday activities and travel.

Forecasters are also warning that snow in the mountains may complicate travel for those crossing higher-elevation passes. While no major storm is expected, individuals should remain cautious, especially when traveling in the Cascades.

