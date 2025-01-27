Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Connecticut: 12-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times By Driver After Accidentally Throwing Snowball At Car

The 12-year-old sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. Fortunately, the 11-year-old was unharmed in the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Connecticut: 12-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times By Driver After Accidentally Throwing Snowball At Car

Connecticut


Connecticut police are actively searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 12-year-old multiple times after the child accidentally hit the suspect’s car with a snowball. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Hartford.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Exactly Happened?

Hartford police responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. The 12-year-old victim and an 11-year-old friend were playing outside, throwing snowballs, when one snowball hit a passing car.

The driver reportedly circled back, pursued the children, and opened fire, according to a police statement during Thursday’s press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 12-year-old sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. Fortunately, the 11-year-old was unharmed in the incident.

Suspect at Large

Authorities have yet to identify or apprehend the suspect as of Sunday. Hartford police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward.

While snowball fights are typically harmless, they have occasionally led to unexpected consequences. This latest incident is a stark reminder of how a simple game can take a tragic turn.

In recent years, snowballs have sparked tension in other scenarios as well. In Buffalo, New York, football fans pelted players with snowballs during games in December and January. Meanwhile, a Wisconsin town took a preventive measure by banning snowball throwing altogether.

This incident highlights the importance of ensuring children’s safety during wintertime activities while emphasizing the need for responsible behavior from all members of the community.

ALSO READ: Hands Tied, No Water And Unbearable Suffocation: Brazilians Recall How They Got Deported From US

Filed under

Connecticut Trending news World news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats...

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To...

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox