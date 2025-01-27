Connecticut: 12-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times By Driver After Accidentally Throwing Snowball At Car

The 12-year-old sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment. Fortunately, the 11-year-old was unharmed in the incident.

Connecticut police are actively searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 12-year-old multiple times after the child accidentally hit the suspect’s car with a snowball. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening in Hartford.

What Exactly Happened?

Hartford police responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. The 12-year-old victim and an 11-year-old friend were playing outside, throwing snowballs, when one snowball hit a passing car.

The driver reportedly circled back, pursued the children, and opened fire, according to a police statement during Thursday’s press conference.

Suspect at Large

Authorities have yet to identify or apprehend the suspect as of Sunday. Hartford police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information to come forward.

While snowball fights are typically harmless, they have occasionally led to unexpected consequences. This latest incident is a stark reminder of how a simple game can take a tragic turn.

In recent years, snowballs have sparked tension in other scenarios as well. In Buffalo, New York, football fans pelted players with snowballs during games in December and January. Meanwhile, a Wisconsin town took a preventive measure by banning snowball throwing altogether.

This incident highlights the importance of ensuring children’s safety during wintertime activities while emphasizing the need for responsible behavior from all members of the community.

