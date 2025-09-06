LIVE TV
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
Countries send aid to Afghanistan earthquake victims

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 20:35:08 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 6 (ANI): The international community is coming together to support Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake struck its eastern provinces, Tolo News reported.

Several countries, including Russia, China, Japan, Turkmenistan, and Bangladesh, have provided cash and non-cash aid to the Islamic Emirate to support those affected by the disaster.

Russia has delivered 20 tons of food items, Japan 7 tons of non-food items, the European Union 130 tons of humanitarian aid, and China has transferred 200,000 USD in aid to Kabul.

“This humanitarian aid is intended for the victims of the severe earthquake that occurred a few days ago in eastern Afghanistan,” Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador in Kabul, said.

Bazdiryev Tikhon, Deputy of International Relations at Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, said that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 20 tons of humanitarian food aid, as per Tolo News.

“On the orders of the President of the Russian Federation, an Ilyushin-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 20 tons of humanitarian food aid for the earthquake-affected people of Afghanistan. This shipment includes prepared food items, sunflower oil, and flour,” he said.

Nooruddin Turabi, head of the National Disaster Management Authority, confirmed that the aid will be handed over directly to these committees with receipts for confirmation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

“We have formed committees in Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman, and the aid will be handed over directly to these committees with receipts for confirmation,” he said.

According to Tolo News, China’s embassy in Kabul handed over USD 200,000 in humanitarian aid, provided by the Red Cross Society of China for earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan, to the head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

Further, China has pledged an additional 50 million yuan, equivalent to over USD 7 million, in aid to support the earthquake victims.

Bao Xuhui added that China will also provide an additional 50 million yuan, equivalent to over USD 7 million, in aid for the earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan.

Japan’s ambassador in Kabul also handed over his country’s humanitarian aid for the recent earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan to the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The aid includes non-food items, such as tents and blankets, which will be distributed to 250 families.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occured at 10:55 PM (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was recorded 110 kilometres east of Kabul.

Earlier in the day, three earthquakes occurred in the region.

Rescuers have recovered hundreds of bodies from mountainous areas of southeastern Afghanistan, which was hit by a major earthquake at the weekend, taking the death toll to more than 2,200, according to a Taliban government spokesperson, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

Tags: afghanistanAidbangladeshchinajapanrussiaturkmenistan

QUICK LINKS