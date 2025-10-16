LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga Diwali Gift DSP deepika padukone afghanistan Dr Ashish Sharma baba vanga
LIVE TV
Home > World > Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 02:42:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Overview * Cryo-Cell fiscal Q3 revenue decreased 3% yr/yr to $7.83 mln * The cord blood bank firm's net income for fiscal Q3 fell to $749,000 from $1.05 mln yr/yr Outlook * Company did not provide specific guidance for future quarters or the full year in the press release Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q3 $7.83 Revenue mln Analyst Coverage * The one available analyst rating on the shares is "buy" * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is "buy" * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cryo-Cell International Inc is $8.50, about 41.2% above its May 16 closing price of $5.00 Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tunisia seeks new direct financing to the treasury of $3.7 billion from central bank

BRIEF-Tevogen Says Actively Preparing For Next Stage Of Development Of TVGN 489

Argentine stocks bounce back after Trump comments trigger sell-off; peso dips

Trump signs order to pay US military personnel during government shutdown

Who Is Bipin Joshi? Nepal Observes Candlelight Vigil Over His Killing In Hamas Custody

LATEST NEWS

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Adtalem, Google Cloud to launch AI credential program for healthcare professionals

Diwali Rush! Dense Traffic On Delhi – Gurugram Roads, Commuters Stuck For Hours, Watch

Trump says would remove World Cup games from US cities on safety concerns

Diwali Gift From Office: From Suitcases To Airfryer, Here’s How Big Brands Like Amazon And Mahindra Surprised Their Employees

US economic activity little changed, employment stable in recent weeks, Fed says

Sumo wrestlers primed to rock London in five-day tournament

Exclusive-Anthropic aims to nearly triple annualized revenue in 2026, sources say

Sumo wrestling tournament returns to London after 34 years

Did You Also Come Across The Viral Green Suitcase Diwali Gift? Check Which Company Gifted It

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall
Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall
Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall
Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall
QUICK LINKS