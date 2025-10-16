Cryo-Cell International Q3 revenue, net income fall

Overview * Cryo-Cell fiscal Q3 revenue decreased 3% yr/yr to $7.83 mln * The cord blood bank firm's net income for fiscal Q3 fell to $749,000 from $1.05 mln yr/yr Outlook * Company did not provide specific guidance for future quarters or the full year in the press release Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q3 $7.83 Revenue mln Analyst Coverage * The one available analyst rating on the shares is "buy" * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is "buy" * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cryo-Cell International Inc is $8.50, about 41.2% above its May 16 closing price of $5.00 Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

