Dalai Lama Makes Historic Announcement On His Succession: 5 Key Takeaways

The 14th Dalai Lama Tuesday confirmed that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama will continue after his death. The annoucement made on the occasion of his 90th birthday has ended long-standing speculation and offering clarity to Tibetan Buddhists worldwide.

The 14th Dalai Lama releaseed a statement from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The Tibetan spiritual leader has been living in exile in India since 1959.

Here are five things you need to know about the Dalai Lama and his recent announcement:

Statement Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama (Translated from the original Tibetan) On 24 September 2011, at a meeting of the heads of Tibetan spiritual traditions, I made a statement to fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet, followers of Tibetan… pic.twitter.com/VqtBUH9yDm — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 2, 2025

Institution Of Dalai Lama To Continue

The spirtual leader said that he got requests from Tibetan communities in exile, spiritual leaders, and Buddhists worldwide include those living in China.

In a video address played at the opening of a meeting of Tibetan religious leaders, the Dalai Lama said, “In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.”

Gaden Phodrang Trust To Identify Next Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama said that the authority to identify the next Dalai Lama rests solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust which is the official office of spirtual leader.

“The Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he stated.

The clarification is seen as a major setback for China, which is attempting to name a successor on its own to consolidate control over Tibet.

Tibetan Buddhist Traditions To Guide The Selection Of Next Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama reffered to his 2011 statement saying the recognition process for nexxt Dalai Lama would involve the heads of Tibetan Buddhist traditions and “reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors” closely linked to the Dalai Lama lineage.

He said the selection will follow established religious procedures that will ensure authenticity and adherence to spiritual customs.

Dalai Lama Fullfills The Years Old Promise

The Dalai Lama noted that he had first raised the question of continuing the institution back in 1969 and promised to revisit it at age 90.

“When I am about ninety, I will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions… to re-evaluate whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue,” he had said.

Dalai Lama Recieved Appeals Worldwide

Dalai Lama said that he received consistent appeals from spiritual and political leaders of the Tibetan diaspora, members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, and ordinary Buddhists asking that the institution continue.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal,” he said.

The official statement also noted appeals from the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs, and Buddhist communities from Asia and the Russian Federation.

The Dalai Lama left Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. The spirtual leader has since lived in exile in India with thousands of followers. China labels him a “separatist,” but the he remains a globally respected figure.