Days Before SCO Summit In China, PM Modi Issues Big Statement, Says 'Like Automobiles, India, Japan Can Recreate…'

Days Before SCO Summit In China, PM Modi Issues Big Statement, Says ‘Like Automobiles, India, Japan Can Recreate…’

In his address to the economic forum, PM Modi highlighted that the technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century.

PM Modi with Japan Prime Minister Ishiba (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi with Japan Prime Minister Ishiba (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 14:07:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum where he spoke about India’s deep economic ties with Japan.

PM Modi also listed areas where both the countries can deepen ties in the times to come.

In a post on X, he said, “Addressed a business event in Tokyo. The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages. Spoke about India’s deep economic ties with Japan and also listed areas where cooperation can deepen in the years to come: Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy.”

“Tech-Talent synergy to power this century’s technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties,” he added.

PM Modi while addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo today, PM Modi said that Japan has always been an important partner in India’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ and pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development. He also said that the world is not just watching India but also counting on it.

He echoed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remarks at the forum and said, “Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership.”

In his address to the economic forum, PM Modi highlighted that the technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century.

“Japan is a tech powerhouse and India is a talent powerhouse. India has taken AI, semiconductor, quantum computing biotech and space has taken bold and ambitious intiatives,” PM Modi said.

He noted that India-Japan have signed an agreement on Joint Credit Mechanism for cooperation on clean fuel and green future.
Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability, the Prime Minister said. “Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third largest economy in the world,” he said.

PM Modi is visiting Japan from August 29-30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

With inputs from ANI

