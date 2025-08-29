LIVE TV
Home > World > PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump's Trade Tariff War, Says….

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Japan visit on Friday, highlighting India’s political and economic resilience. His remarks came after the US imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases. Modi underlined India’s growth, projecting it to soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

PM Modi in Japan highlights India’s stability and growth as US imposes 50% tariffs, ahead of meetings with China, Russia leaders. Photo/X-@narendramodi
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 12:09:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Japan as India recalibrates its foreign policy amid the imposition of US President Donald Trump’s 50%. Before heading to China for the SCO summit, where the Indian PM will meet the Chinese President and the Russian President, Modi on Friday landed in Japan, where he underlined India’s political and economic strength. Modi said that India is on course to become the world’s third-largest economy.

US Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports

The Prime Minister’s statement followed Washington’s decision, taken two days earlier, to double tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50 percent. The US linked the move to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

Economists have cautioned that the steep tariffs – the highest imposed on any US trading partner alongside Brazil – could adversely impact India’s growth and employment.

What PM Modi Said at India-Japan Economic Forum

“Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third-largest economy in the world,” PM Modi said.

He further noted that India’s growth trajectory is rooted in consistent reforms and confidence in its markets.

“You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years…. We contribute 18% to global GDP, and our markets are delivering strong returns. Our approach of reform, transform, and perform is driving all this progress,” he stated.

PM Modi on Two-Day Visit to Japan

During his two-day visit to Japan,  PM Modi will stay in Tokyo, where he will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. He will also hold discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.  The two leaders will discuss trade, investment, defence, and technology.

Modi also acknowledged Japan’s long-standing support for India’s development.

“Japan has always been an important partner in India’s development journey. From metro rail to manufacturing, semiconductors to startups… Japanese companies have invested over $40 billion in India,” he said.

Describing India as the “best destination for investment,” the Prime Minister stressed the country’s policy framework and economic climate.

