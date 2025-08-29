LIVE TV
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
Home > India > PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests

PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests

PM Modi begins two-nation tour to Japan and China, aiming to strengthen India’s national interests, deepen economic and technological cooperation, and advance regional peace. He will attend the India-Japan Annual Summit and the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi begins two-nation tour to Japan and China (Image Credit- ANI)
PM Modi begins two-nation tour to Japan and China (Image Credit- ANI)

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 29, 2025 06:09:02 IST

Expressing confidence over his two-nation tour to Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that these visits will further India’s national interests and priorities, while advancing regional and global peace and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This marks his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years.

In his departing statement, PM Modi said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Japan for the 15th Annual Summit. During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years.”

“We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand the scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples,” he added.

India at SCO Summit

Following his Japan leg, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

“From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of the SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation.
 “I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit,” he said.

SCO Goals: Regional Security and Cooperation

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had told Parliament earlier this month that the main goals and tasks of SCO are outlined in Article 1 of its Charter titled ‘Goals and Tasks’. One of the main goals is “joint combating terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their manifestations, fighting against illicit narcotics and arms trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activity, and also illegal migration”. (ANI)

Tags: India China relationsPM Japan and China Visitpm modi’SCO summit

PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India's National Interests

PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India's National Interests

PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests
PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests
PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests
PM Modi: Visits to Japan and China Will Strengthen India’s National Interests

