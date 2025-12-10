LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

An image that went viral and suggested JD Vance had a dispute with his wife Usha at a restaurant caused a lot of guessing and talking on social media platforms. Vance jokingly rejected the gossip, saying that the picture was not verified and pointing out that the private life of the couple is still untouched.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 10, 2025 08:32:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

In social media a photo has quickly gone viral that was supposed to show JD Vance and Usha, his wife, having a loud argument at a restaurant. The image depicts a man with a stern face looking very much like Vance and a woman who is not facing him but sitting opposite him, thus giving rise to quick guesses of husband wife quarrel. The post accompanying the image stated that they were so involved in their argument that it led to the entire restaurant being silent, which in turn, gave rise to rumors about their marital relationship being strained.

How Did JD Vance Respond To The Viral Image?

The picture was presented as a joke by Vance, who on social media sarcastically responded to the rumors ‘I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.’ He went further to say that the photo was not authenticated and mocked the assumption that he and Usha were getting noisy out in public. According to him, the couple finds the rumor more of a joke than a headache though he did say that sometimes political scrutiny can be overwhelming for families like his.

Is JD Vance Leaving Usha Vance?

This is not the first instance where Vance’s and his family’s private life has been made public. In the last few months, the family has been embroiled in controversies regarding Vance’s statements about immigration and religion, and Usha’s nationality and faith have also come under the microscope. The argument at the restaurant scenario claims to have reignited the debate and public curiosity as to how far the private life of public figures should be subject to speculation, especially when the evidence is scant and not verified at all.

Also Read: Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 8:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jd vanceJD Vance ControversyJD Vance newsJD Vance restaurant photo wifeJD Vance viral imageJD Vance wife Usha

RELATED News

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Caught Winking At Female Journalist, Faces Huge Backlash

US Visa Policy Update Prompts Worry Among Indians Nationwide Amid Social Media Scrutiny

North Forsyth High Horror: Student Stabbed To Death In Winston-Salem, Police Investigate Shocking School Incident

Australian Teens Locked Out: Nationwide Social Media Ban Takes Effect, Leaving Millions Cut Off From Online Lives

Pakistan Embarrassed Again: Mohsin Naqvi’s Vehicle Faces Strict Security Search in London, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

Goa Police Detain Ajay Gupta After Nightclub Fire Kills 25; Alleged Partner On Look Out Circular Alert

Umpire’s Shocking No-Ball Error Gifts Jasprit Bumrah 100th T20I Wicket, Fans React Wildly After India Wins Against South Africa

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Stuns Fans As Mumbai Tickets Jump To Rs 2220 And Rs 2100 In Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah Scripts History, Becomes Only Indian Bowler With 100 Wickets in All Three Formats

India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya’s All-Round Show Hands IND 1-0 Lead After 101-Run Win Against SA

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image
Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image
Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image
Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

QUICK LINKS