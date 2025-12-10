Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

In social media a photo has quickly gone viral that was supposed to show JD Vance and Usha, his wife, having a loud argument at a restaurant. The image depicts a man with a stern face looking very much like Vance and a woman who is not facing him but sitting opposite him, thus giving rise to quick guesses of husband wife quarrel. The post accompanying the image stated that they were so involved in their argument that it led to the entire restaurant being silent, which in turn, gave rise to rumors about their marital relationship being strained.

How Did JD Vance Respond To The Viral Image?

The picture was presented as a joke by Vance, who on social media sarcastically responded to the rumors ‘I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.’ He went further to say that the photo was not authenticated and mocked the assumption that he and Usha were getting noisy out in public. According to him, the couple finds the rumor more of a joke than a headache though he did say that sometimes political scrutiny can be overwhelming for families like his.

Is JD Vance Leaving Usha Vance?

This is not the first instance where Vance’s and his family’s private life has been made public. In the last few months, the family has been embroiled in controversies regarding Vance’s statements about immigration and religion, and Usha’s nationality and faith have also come under the microscope. The argument at the restaurant scenario claims to have reignited the debate and public curiosity as to how far the private life of public figures should be subject to speculation, especially when the evidence is scant and not verified at all.

Also Read: Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?