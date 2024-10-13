Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Did Top Israeli Security Chief Hold Secret Talks in Cairo to Revive Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations?

Israeli media has revealed that the head of Israel’s security service, Shin Bet, made a discreet visit to Cairo this past Sunday.

Israeli media has revealed that the head of Israel’s security service, Shin Bet, made a discreet visit to Cairo this past Sunday. During the visit, he engaged in discussions with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel.

Focus on Reviving Ceasefire Talks in Gaza

Reports from Israeli outlets, including The Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post, indicate that the visit’s primary objective was to find a path forward in resuming stalled negotiations concerning a potential hostage release and ceasefire agreement in Gaza. These talks have been stalled for some time, creating a complex and volatile situation in the region.

First High-Level Israeli Visit to Egypt Since August

This visit marks the first by a senior Israeli official to Cairo since late August. Back then, efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza fell apart. Since the breakdown of those talks, the conflict has expanded to the north, with Israel launching operations in southern Lebanon and targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut.

Also Read: Israel Airstrike Kills 15 In Lebanon: Lebanon’s Health Ministry

