Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Diet Coke Fan Trump Gets A Special ‘Inaugural Diet Coke’ Four Years After Brand Condemned US Capitol Attack

Donald Trump's fondness for Diet Coke is well-known. Throughout his time in office, Trump was often seen enjoying the beverage, and he even installed a special button in the White House.

Diet Coke Fan Trump Gets A Special ‘Inaugural Diet Coke’ Four Years After Brand Condemned US Capitol Attack

Ahead of his inauguration on January 20th, 2025, President-elect Donald Trump was gifted a special commemorative Diet Coke bottle by Coca-Cola’s Chairman and CEO, James Quincey. The bottle, featuring a custom label marking Trump’s inauguration, quickly became a notable symbol of the occasion.

A Personalized Gift for Trump

The exclusive bottle, presented in a red box, was adorned with the words “Inauguration of President of the United States Donald J. Trump” along with the date of the event.

A card accompanying the gift highlighted Coca-Cola’s significant contribution to the U.S. economy, noting the company’s $55 billion economic activity and its support of 860,000 jobs in the country. The company expressed pride in continuing the tradition of commemorating U.S. presidential inaugurations with a special bottle.

When Coca-Cola Slammed Trump

However, the presentation of the commemorative inaugural bottle and the photo opportunity mark a significant shift from the Coca-Cola Company’s response four years earlier, when it condemned the mob that attacked the Capitol following Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, describing the event as “an offense to democracy.”

“For nearly 250 years, the United States of America has stood as a beacon for democracy, shining a light for the world on how differing perspectives and ideas can strengthen society,” said the statement at the time. “We are all stunned by the unlawful and violent events that unfolded in Washington, D.C. With the election results now certified, we have faith in America’s democratic institutions to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and allow the U.S. to move forward together as one nation.”

Trump’s Long-Time Affinity for Diet Coke

Donald Trump’s fondness for Diet Coke is well-known. Throughout his time in office, Trump was often seen enjoying the beverage, and he even installed a special button in the White House that would summon his favorite drink at a moment’s notice.

His long-standing relationship with the drink became a topic of conversation during his presidency, with those close to him remarking that they rarely saw him consume anything else.

In fact, UFC CEO Dana White shared that he had never seen Trump drink water, noting that the president-elect preferred Diet Coke even during long hours at events. White recalled how Trump would refuse water and instead be served his signature soft drink. Similarly, professional golfer John Daly revealed that at one point, Trump was drinking more Diet Coke than even he did—sometimes as many as 20 a day.

Despite his continued love for Diet Coke, Trump has occasionally voiced criticism of the drink. In 2012, he humorously pointed out that no matter how much Diet Coke or Diet Pepsi one drank, it would not prevent weight gain, adding that he had “never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.” Nonetheless, Trump’s loyalty to the drink remained unshaken, as he later admitted that he would continue drinking it, even if it made the Coca-Cola company unhappy.

Recently, Trump was spotted on the 2024 campaign trail with regular Coca-Cola, sparking speculation that he may have switched from his beloved Diet Coke. Despite the rumors, his iconic relationship with the beverage remains an integral part of his public persona.

