LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha ali khamenei celebrity news shikhar dhawan bangladesh killings Iran news latest iran Rikshit donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

UK regulator Ofcom probes Elon Musk’s X over Grok AI generating illegal deepfake images, including non-consensual and child sexual content.

UK regulator Ofcom probes Elon Musk’s X over Grok AI. (Photo: Canva)
UK regulator Ofcom probes Elon Musk’s X over Grok AI. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 12, 2026 20:34:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

Britain’s media regulator, Ofcom, has launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk-owned X to assess whether sexually explicit deepfakes generated by its Grok AI chatbot breach the platform’s legal duty to protect UK users from harmful and illegal content.

You Might Be Interested In

Ofcom said it was responding to “deeply concerning reports” that Grok had been used to create and share non-consensual undressed images of individuals, potentially constituting intimate image abuse or pornography, as well as sexualised images of children that could amount to child sexual abuse material, both of which are illegal under UK law.

When asked for comment on Monday on the launch of the formal investigation, X pointed to a previous statement in which it said it takes action against illegal content on the platform, including child sexual abuse material, by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.

You Might Be Interested In

“Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” it said.

STARMER: GROK IMAGES ARE ‘DISGUSTING’

The regulator is under pressure to act after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday the images produced by Grok were “disgusting” and “unlawful”.

Musk’s X had to “get a grip” on Grok, Starmer said.

Asked on Monday whether X could be banned, Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Yes, of course,” but he noted that the power to do so lay with Ofcom.

Fellow minister Liz Kendall welcomed Ofcom’s formal investigation, adding that it must be completed swiftly.

Creating or sharing non-consensual intimate images or child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated sexual imagery, is illegal in Britain.

Additionally, tech platforms must prevent British users from encountering illegal content and remove it once they become aware of it.

X has faced condemnation in other countries over the feature, which can produce images of women and minors in skimpy clothing.

French officials have reported X to prosecutors and regulators, calling the content “manifestly illegal,” while Indian authorities have also demanded explanations.

X said it has restricted requests to undress people in images to paying users.

Ofcom will investigate whether X failed to assess the risk that people in Britain would see illegal content, and whether it considered the risk to children.

Ofcom said in the most serious cases of non-compliance it could ask a court to require “payment providers or advertisers to withdraw their services from a platform”, or make internet service providers block access to a site in Britain.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Trump-Modi Friendship Is Real’: New US Envoy Sergio Gor Says No Partner More Essential Than India, Hints At Trump Visit Soon

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: deepfakeselon muskGrok AIOfcomuk

RELATED News

Who Is Dr. Sanjeev Kumar? Indian-Origin Gynecologist In US Convicted Of Healthcare Fraud; How A Medical Equipment Misuse Scare Unfolded

‘F**k Khamenei’: Woman During A Protest Removes Her Burqa Only To Reveal A T-shirt With Explicit Message Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Watch Shocking Video

Is MLK Day 2026 Cancelled? What Donald Trump Actually Changed, Here’s the Truth Behind National Parks Change

Who Was Proloy Chaki? Hindu Singer, Awami League Leader Who Died in Bangladesh Jail Allegedly Due to Medical Neglect

Is NATO Nearing Its End? Democratic US Senators Flag Threats Of Annexing Greenland Amid Donald Trump Threats, Label It ‘Weapons‑Grade Stupid’

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Horror: Man Under Influence Of Drugs Slits Throat Of A Homeless Man, Later Confesses To His Intention Of Eating Human Flesh

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date Confusion Explained: 14 or 15 January, Shubh Muhurat Inside

Who Is Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiancée? Former Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine Eight Months After Going Official, Here’s When They Marry

Who Is Ayesha Mukherjee? Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife, Melbourne-Based Kickboxer, Back In Spotlight After He Confirms Engagement To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine

Punjabi Music Takes The World By Storm: Karan Aujla’s Odd Not Even Official Merch Goes Global, Here Is Where You Can Buy It…..

Makar Sankranti 2026: Ekadashi on 14 January- Khichdi Allowed or Not? Know the Rules

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes
‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes
‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes
‘Disgusting’ And ‘Unlawful’ Images, UK Launches Formal Probe Into X Over Grok AI’s Sexually Explicit Deepfakes

QUICK LINKS