Barack Obama is expected to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration without Michelle. Other attendees include Joe and Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George and Laura Bush.

Amid ongoing rumors about marital issues between Barack and Michelle Obama, the former US President was seen attending a high-profile dinner party alone in Washington, D.C., over the inauguration weekend.

Obama’s Dinner Sans Michelle

Barack Obama was spotted at Stephen Starr’s Osteria Mozza, a renowned Georgetown restaurant, on Saturday night, January 20, 2025. The event took place ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. While Michelle Obama was notably absent, her absence was consistent with her earlier announcement that she would not attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Sources cited by a leading publication reported that Obama’s presence surprised other attendees as he entered the private dinner through a side entrance, accompanied by Secret Service agents.

While the former President generally refrained from taking photos with attendees, he made an exception for a picture with Stephen Starr, which was later shared on Starr’s Instagram Story.

Barack Obama attended a private dinner in a secluded room at Osteria Mozza in Washington, D.C., accompanied by an unidentified woman. Where is Michelle Obama? pic.twitter.com/Fbuj3DLikc — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 20, 2025

Jessica Sidman, a food editor for the Washington Post, confirmed Obama’s presence at the restaurant, sharing a distant snapshot of him with a small group in a private dining area. She also noted that other diners applauded as Obama entered.

Although Michelle Obama was absent, Barack Obama was not without company. Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s White House Chief of Staff, arrived later and spent time with the former President during the dinner.

Marital Speculations Addressed

Rumors surrounding the Obamas’ marriage have been circulating for weeks. However, Barack appeared to dispel these speculations by posting a heartfelt tribute to Michelle on her 61st birthday, calling her the “love of my life.”

Michelle Obama’s Connection to Osteria Mozza

While Michelle Obama was not present at the dinner, she shares a connection to Osteria Mozza. In November 2024, shortly after the restaurant’s opening, Michelle hosted a holiday dinner for her team at the same establishment, reportedly praising its “California-style Italian” cuisine.

According to sources, Michelle chose to forgo the event because she has always been deliberate about where and how she makes public appearances, avoiding situations she perceives as inauthentic.