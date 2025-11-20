Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

A new day, another global stage, and another dramatic claim by US President Donald Trump about the India-Pakistan conflict. Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called him to say India would not go to war with Pakistan after he threatened both nations with a 350 per cent tariff.

Trump’s latest statement adds to a long list of similar claims. Since India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on May 10, the US President has said several times that he brokered the truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has repeatedly denied this, maintaining that the ceasefire was arranged directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without Washington’s involvement.

Trump’s version of events has remained mostly the same, though the tariff figure keeps changing. It has ranged from 200 per cent in earlier claims to 350 per cent now. At the forum, attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump described what he said were the tense final hours before the ceasefire. According to him, he told both countries they could continue fighting, but he would impose a 350 per cent tariff on each of them.

Trump said leaders from both sides urged him not to follow through with the threat. He claimed he told them he was prepared to do it and warned that he would not allow nuclear weapons to be used in a way that could kill millions and send radioactive dust over Los Angeles. He added that he had alerted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and was ready to move ahead with the tariff.

Trump said the first call came from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, thanking him for saving lives. He then claimed PM Modi called him to say India would not go to war. Trump said he responded by thanking PM Modi.

India, however, has firmly rejected these claims. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament earlier this year that no call took place between PM Modi and Trump during the conflict. He said the only US leader who contacted PM Modi was Vice President JD Vance, who warned of a possible major Pakistani attack. He added that trade was never discussed in any conversation.

