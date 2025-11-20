LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Trump’s latest statement adds to a long list of similar claims. Since India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on May 10, the US President has said several times that he brokered the truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 17:52:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

A new day, another global stage, and another dramatic claim by US President Donald Trump about the India-Pakistan conflict. Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called him to say India would not go to war with Pakistan after he threatened both nations with a 350 per cent tariff.

Trump’s latest statement adds to a long list of similar claims. Since India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire on May 10, the US President has said several times that he brokered the truce between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India has repeatedly denied this, maintaining that the ceasefire was arranged directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without Washington’s involvement.

Trump’s version of events has remained mostly the same, though the tariff figure keeps changing. It has ranged from 200 per cent in earlier claims to 350 per cent now. At the forum, attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump described what he said were the tense final hours before the ceasefire. According to him, he told both countries they could continue fighting, but he would impose a 350 per cent tariff on each of them.

Trump said leaders from both sides urged him not to follow through with the threat. He claimed he told them he was prepared to do it and warned that he would not allow nuclear weapons to be used in a way that could kill millions and send radioactive dust over Los Angeles. He added that he had alerted US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and was ready to move ahead with the tariff.

Trump said the first call came from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, thanking him for saving lives. He then claimed PM Modi called him to say India would not go to war. Trump said he responded by thanking PM Modi.

India, however, has firmly rejected these claims. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament earlier this year that no call took place between PM Modi and Trump during the conflict. He said the only US leader who contacted PM Modi was Vice President JD Vance, who warned of a possible major Pakistani attack. He added that trade was never discussed in any conversation.

ALSO READ: Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2pakistanpm modi’

RELATED News

Fresh Gen-Z Protests Erupt In Nepal: What’s Driving A Global Gen Z Uprising From Mexico To Bangladesh

What Led To The Horrific Train Collision In Czech Republic Leaving 42 Injured? Early Evidence Reveals Crucial Detail

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

This Place On Earth Will Not See A Sunrise For 64 Days, Reason Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

LATEST NEWS

10 Transformational Indian Leaders Redefining Business, Wellness, and Digital Influence in 2025

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

Gift Cards Become the New Currency of Rewards & Loyalty in India; Benepik Drives the Shift!

Who Is Sofik SK? Bengali Influencer’s Alleged Intimate Video Goes Viral; Sparks Deepfake Debate

Looking For Android Phones Under Rs.15000? These Entry-Level Smartphones Are Blowing iPhone Users Minds, Thanks To THIS Amazing Feature

Thane Horror: Teen’s Brutal Death In Mumbai Local Sparks Chilling Outrage After Shocking Hindi-Marathi Clash Turns Violent

BJP And Congress Spokespersons Debate Clash On Live TV, Throw Punches As Anchor Says ‘Tollywood’s Next Movie Script Being Written’

IPL 2026 Auction: From Mohammad Kaif To Jofra Archer, Season-Wise List Of Rajasthan Royals Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

‘Do Yourself A Favour..’: Steve Smith Claps Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper Jibe Ahead Of Ashes, Promises He Is ‘Pretty Chilled’

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict
Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict
Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict
Donald Trump Again Makes Big Claim, Says He Threatened India, Pakistan With 350% Tariffs If They Didn’t End Conflict

QUICK LINKS