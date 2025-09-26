LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Approves TikTok Deal Through Executive Order, Oracle Among New Buyers

Donald Trump Approves TikTok Deal Through Executive Order, Oracle Among New Buyers

Trump said he reached an agreement with China’s President Xi Jinping to allow TikTok to continue operating in the US, separating it from its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 04:37:00 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order approving a deal that will transfer TikTok’s American operations to US investors. The move ends months of uncertainty for the popular video-sharing app, which had faced a possible nationwide ban.

Trump said he reached an agreement with China’s President Xi Jinping to allow TikTok to continue operating in the US, separating it from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. “I spoke with President Xi and he said, ‘Go ahead with it,’” Trump told reporters. “This is going to be American-operated all the way.”

Under the deal, US investors will own about 80% of the new company, while ByteDance and other Chinese investors will hold less than 20%. The company will be valued at $14 billion, far below ByteDance’s estimated $330 billion overall value. A seven-member board, including six Americans with cybersecurity and national security expertise, will oversee the new US entity.

Oracle, the American software giant, will lead the group of investors and take charge of TikTok’s US operations, cloud services, and algorithm license. Other investors include Rupert Murdoch and Michael Dell. Trump praised them as “great investors” and said more names will be revealed soon.

White House officials confirmed that ByteDance and Chinese officials will not have access to US user data. TikTok is currently used by around 180 million Americans, and Trump has previously credited the app with helping him during the 2024 election campaign.

When asked if TikTok would prioritise Maga-related content, Trump joked, “I always like Maga-related. If I could, I’d make it 100% Maga-related,” but added the platform would continue showing diverse content.

