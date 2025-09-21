Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden, Calls Him ‘Stupid’ Mean’, And Son Of A B***h’ | VIDEO

President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, during a speech at a high-profile dinner, while also discussing his own achievements and honoring Dr. Ben Carson. During a speech at the American Cornerstone Institute’s fourth annual Founders Dinner on Saturday night, President Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden, calling him “stupid” and “mean.”

After highlighting his own accomplishments, including what he described as “ending the weaponization of law enforcement against religious believers,” Trump told the assembled diners, “Biden was always a mean guy, but never a smart guy. We go back 30 years, 40 years, he’s a stupid guy.”

Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden Son of a B—h

He continued, “He was always a mean son of a b—h. How’s it working? Not working too well for him now. When you start feeling sorry for him, remember he was a bad guy,” before shifting back to his discussion on combating anti-Christian bias in the U.S., noting the country’s pledge of allegiance references God directly.

Trump has consistently criticized Biden since leaving office, attempting to place responsibility for national challenges on his successor. The Wall Street Journal has previously noted that Trump’s strategy of blaming Biden “won’t work for much longer.”

Trump has repeatedly referred to Biden as “stupid” and a “low-IQ individual,” with such rhetoric dating back to 2019. Earlier this year, he also shared a post on his Truth Social account promoting a conspiracy theory suggesting Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by a robotic clone.

Donald Trump: Biden is a mean and stupid guy. He’s never been smart, but he’s always been a mean son of a b*tch. pic.twitter.com/ea0XD4hnrc — wR (@WeReporter) September 21, 2025

Presidential Medal of Freedom For Dr. Ben Carson

The speech was delivered at the American Cornerstone Institute’s fourth annual Founders Dinner, organized by Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who established the institute in 2021 with his wife, Candy.

During the event, Trump claimed that President George Washington would have supported him, citing an unnamed source who ranked Trump as the third-best president in U.S. history, behind Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Trump announced that he would award Dr. Carson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, highlighting Carson’s service as HUD Secretary during Trump’s first term and his ongoing work with the institute.