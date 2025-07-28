Trump Caught Red-Handed Cheating At Golf As Caddie ‘Drops Ball in His Favor’ During Scotland Outing | WATCH

US President is again facing criticism from netizens this time after a video went viral showing POTUS cheating during his round of golf. The viral video captures his caddie allegedly dropping a ball into the light rough just short of a bunker.

The video has raised eyebrows among viewers triggering a fresh wave of criticism and renewed accusations of cheating.

Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him. pic.twitter.com/U4UvNIaYfj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 27, 2025

Donald Trump, an Avid Golfer Faces Social Media Criticism

The 79-year-old Trump, an avid golfer, is then seen arriving at the spot in a golf cart and hitting his shot from the newly dropped ball’s position, prompting social media users to accuse him of manipulating play.

The clip has circulated widely on X, formerly known as Twitter, where users were quick to point fingers.

“Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him,” one user wrote.

Another post read, “Watch his caddy drop the ball in a more favorable location for him. First he cheated on his wife with children, and now he’s cheating at golf. What low will he not stoop to?”

Both users shared videos of the moment, suggesting it was clear evidence of dishonest play.

People Earlier Called Donald Trump Commander in Cheat

As of now, neither Trump nor the White House has issued any response to the allegations.

This is not the first time Trump has faced such criticism over his conduct on the golf course. Sportswriter Rick Reilly, in his book Commander in Cheat, has previously accused Trump of regularly bending the rules. According to Reilly, Trump has been known to improve his lie, take unearned chip-ins, and insist he “cannot lose” even if it means cheating.

Scotland Trip Draws Broader Criticism of Donald Trump

Trump’s golf outing comes during his ongoing trip to Scotland, which includes scheduled talks with European Union and UK leaders. However, critics, especially from the Democratic side, have noted that Trump appears to be spending the bulk of his time at his Turnberry and Aberdeen courses rather than on diplomatic engagements.

In an interview with The Spun, Rick Reilly again pointed to what he described as a long-standing pattern of dishonest play by Trump. “He’ll do anything to cheat,” Reilly claimed.

