Melania Trump Was ‘Very Involved’ In Epstein’s Circle, Biographer Claims She Met Donald Through Epstein’s Network

Just months after the Wall Street Journal revealed Donald Trump was informed his name appeared on the Epstein list, biographer Michael Wolff has added fuel to the fire. Wolff now claims First Lady Melania Trump was “very involved” in Epstein’s social circle. He suggests her ties to Epstein could be key to understanding Trump’s own connection to the disgraced financier.

Biographer Michael Wolff claims Melania Trump was deeply involved in Epstein’s circle and met Trump through that network. Photo/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 28, 2025 09:44:23 IST

After Wall Street Journal reported that Preident Donald Trump in May was told about his name on the Epstein list, a longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has now made a claim that brings more trouble for the president.

Wolff has suggested that the First Lady Melania Trump may hold crucial links in understanding President Trump’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania Trump ‘Very  Much Involved’ In Epstein Social Scene

Wolff in a podcast with Daily Beast, said Melania was “very involved” in Epstein’s social scene and that it was through this network she first met Donald Trump.

“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well,” Wolff claimed during the interview.

Role of Paolo Zampolli

According to reports, Trump and Melania first crossed paths in September 1998 through Paolo Zampolli, the founder of ID Models. Zampolli is credited with helping Melania emigrate to the United States. He also had documented ties to both Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, as reported by Politico.

In recordings made by Wolff, Epstein reportedly claimed that Trump liked to “f—” his friends’ wives and had first been with Melania aboard his infamous private jet, the “Lolita Express.”

Zampolli has remained close to the former president and, since March 2025, has served as Trump’s special representative for global partnerships. A prominent supporter of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement, Zampolli reportedly displays a large oil portrait of Trump in his $17 million mansion in Georgetown.

Melania Trump And Her Epstein Connection

“Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age?” Wolff questioned. “So this is another complicated dimension in this.”

The Trump administration has continued to face public scrutiny over the Epstein case, particularly after a memo released on July 6, 2025, by the Department of Justice and FBI concluded that Epstein had died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The memo also stated there was no evidence of a “client list” of wealthy individuals tied to Epstein’s crimes, a claim that has fueled conspiracy theories within Trump’s MAGA base.

Is MAGA Angry With Doanld Trump’s Handling of Epstein Case?

The findings have reportedly caused some erosion in Trump’s base of loyal supporters. In an apparent attempt to redirect attention, National Security Adviser Tulsi Gabbard recently alleged that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to fabricate intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In response to these renewed allegations, Melania Trump recently released a two-page excerpt from her bestselling book Melania, in which she denied any connection to Epstein. In the excerpt, she wrote that she first met Donald Trump at New York’s Kit Kat Club, not through Epstein or anyone in his circle.

Wolff also noted Melania’s usual absence from Trump’s public life, saying she often stays out of the spotlight. “She never is by his side,” he told Coles. Recalling one courtroom appearance during Trump’s legal battles, Wolff said, “I report in my book that one of the aides approached her and she said, ‘Nice try,’ and then laughed.”

