Donald Trump, JD Vance Chase Obama In OJ Simpson-Style Meme As President Doubles Down On ‘Coup’ Claims

US President Donald Trump is doubling down on former President Barack Obama. After posting an AI video showing Obama being arrested, Trump has now posted a mem showing himself and Vice President JD vance chasing Obama while the due is seated in a police van.

Image of Barack Obama Pasted in NFL star OJ Simpson’s Face

The meme shows Obama driving a white Ford Bronco down a Los Angeles freeway which is a play on the infamous 1994 slow-speed police chase involving retired NFL star OJ Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend.

Obama’s face is digitally pasted over Simpson’s in the meme. Simpson was ultimately acquitted in what became known as the “trial of the century.”

In the image, Trump’s face appears normally in one police car, while Vance’s is altered to look bloated and unkempt — mirroring a previously viral meme of the vice president. Despite the portrayal, Vance seemed to take it in stride, reposting the meme on X (formerly Twitter) with a crying laughing emoji.

Why Is Donald Trump targetting Barack Obama?

It remains unclear what specific message Trump intended to convey through the meme, but it follows a pattern of recent attacks on Obama. The post also seems aimed at diverting attention away from the growing scrutiny over the so-called “Epstein files” by redirecting focus to Democrats.

In recent weeks, Trump and members of his administration have revived discussions around the “Russiagate” probe, framing it as part of a long-standing conspiracy led by Obama. These efforts come amid bipartisan calls for transparency in investigations involving late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail while facing charges related to child trafficking.

Barack Obama Accussed of Coup By Tulsi Gabbard

On Wednesday, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard weighed in, calling the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign a “coup” led by Obama. In a rare rebuttal, the former president dismissed the allegation.

“There is irrefutable evidence that detailed how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Gabbard claimed.

