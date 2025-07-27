Home > World > Is Donald Trump Deflecting Epstein Scrutiny By Targeting Beyoncé, Kamala Harris Over Alleged Paid Endorsements?

US President Donald Trump has reignited his attack on Kamala Harris and several American celebrities, alleging they were part of a multi-million dollar endorsement scam during the 2024 election. Trump accused Harris, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton of receiving or paying illegal sums in exchange for public support. Calling the payments “totally illegal,” Trump demanded prosecutions and claimed the endorsements violated campaign finance laws.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 27, 2025 14:23:55 IST

US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at former Vice President Kamala Harris and several prominent American celebrities including Beyoncé and demanded legal action against those involved.

Kamala, Harris, Beyoncé Involved in Multi-Million Dollar Scam, Says Donald Trump

Trump  alleged that Harris and other hollywood celebrities received or paid millions of dollars in exchange for endorsements during the 2024 presidential election.

POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social and made aa series of posts calling the payments “totally illegal.” 

Trump claimed Harris and the Democratic Party paid singer Beyoncé, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton for their public support. He insisted these endorsements were not authentic and violated federal campaign finance laws.

Also Read: Donald Trump Warns Europe to ‘Get Your Act Together’ on Immigration Ahead of Trade Talks

Donald Trump Says Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey Were Illegaly Paid For Endorsement

“I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for ‘expenses,’ to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV ‘anchor,’ Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!” Trump wrote.

He further claimed, “These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”

“Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them? All hell would break out!” Trump added. “Kamala and all of those who received Endorsement money BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted.”

Is Donald Trump Trying To Dodge Scrutiny Over Epstein Files?

Trump’s comments come at a time when he is facing scrutiny over his own role in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Responding to criticism, Trump has dismissed the renewed interest in the case as a politically motivated smear campaign led by Democrats.

Calling it a “con job,” Trump accused the left of attempting to deflect from his record in office. “The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America, results of which many are saying is the BEST six months in Presidential history,” he posted.

Grand Jury Testimonies Related to Epstein Files

Trump said he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to work on the release of grand jury testimonies related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The move comes in response to growing bipartisan demands for transparency.

“They have gone absolutely CRAZY, and are playing another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax but, this time, under the guise of what we will call the Jeffrey Epstein SCAM. Hopefully, the Grand Jury Files will put an end to this HOAX,” Trump said.

According to The Hill, both Trump supporters and political opponents have increased pressure on the administration to disclose more details about the Epstein case.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

