Donald Trump Warns Europe to ‘Get Your Act Together’ on Immigration Ahead of Trade Talks

As key US-EU trade negotiations continue, President Donald Trump has delivered a sharp message to the bloc, telling European leaders to fix their immigration systems and stop relying on wind energy, according to a report published by The Guardian on Saturday. Speaking ahead of his Sunday meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump reportedly said, “On immigration, you better get your act together. You are not going to have Europe any more.”

Criticism from the Golf Course

The US president is currently on a private visit to his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland. Although the visit is being termed as a family trip, analysts say it’s also shaping up to be a diplomatic tour, with meetings scheduled with both von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Between rounds of golf – accompanied by tunes like Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl – Trump also criticised Europe’s green energy strategy. “Stop the windmills. You are ruining your countries. I really mean it, it’s so sad… ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds.”

Crunch Time for US-EU Trade Talks

The weekend negotiations are seen as a last-ditch effort to avoid an all-out trade war. Trump said there were “20 sticking points” in the trade talks, but declined to detail those.

Describing von der Leyen as a “highly respected woman”, he said there was a “good 50-50” chance of reaching a deal. The proposed agreement may include 15% tariffs on key exports like cars and pharmaceuticals, although the latter would breach WTO rules, which currently mandate zero tariffs on medicines, as reported by The Guardian.

“Intensive negotiations at technical and political [level] have been ongoing. Leaders will now take stock and consider the scope for a balanced outcome,” Von der Leyen’s spokesperson, Paula Pinho, said, per the publication.

Massive Security Operation

Trump’s latest visit saw Scotland’s largest security operation in place since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Over 5,000 police and security personnel have been deployed on duty, with naval patrols, drones and high fences encircling the coastal resort, the UK-based publication stated.

Locals near Turnberry, many of whom opposed Trump’s past golf course expansions, have raised concerns over who is footing the bill for this massive security detail.

