Donald Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks

President Donald Trump announced that Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to hold immediate ceasefire talks following deadly border clashes. With over 30 people have reportedly been killed and 130,000 displaced, as the situation draws international concern.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 27, 2025 02:27:00 IST

US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to immediate ceasefire talks to end three days of deadly border fighting that erupted earlier this week, according to a report published by Reuters. Over 30 people have been killed and more than 130,000 displaced in the worst clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors in over a decade, reports say.

Trump Steps In With Trade Threats

Speaking from Scotland, Trump said he personally spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, warning them that continued conflict could jeopardise future trade deals with the US.

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump posted on Truth Social, adding, “When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!”

Phumtham responded via Facebook, thanking the US President and confirming Thailand’s agreement to a ceasefire “in principle”, while stressing that Cambodia must also show “sincere intention.” Thailand wants “bilateral dialogue as soon as possible,” he added.

New Clashes and Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, clashes continued on Saturday in Thailand’s Trat Province and Cambodia’s Pursat Province, opening new fronts over 100 km from previous conflict zones. Thai officials said seven of their soldiers were killed along with 13 civilians, while Cambodia said it had lost five of its soldiers and eight civilians in the renewed fighting.

The two countries have long contested parts of their 817-kilometer border, especially around ancient temple sites. Tensions reignited in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed, triggering a military buildup and escalating violence.

Global Pressure Mounts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to agree to an immediate ceasefire, with ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim also pressing for a regional proposal. Cambodia has backed the plan, while Thailand says it agrees “in principle.”

The UN Security Council was briefed on the crisis Friday. Thailand alleged Cambodia planted landmines and launched attacks. In turn, Cambodia accused Thailand of an “unlawful military attack” and urged international condemnation.

Trade vs. Peace

While Trump’s direct involvement has raised hopes of a quick resolution, experts have warned that neither of the two sides: Cambodia and Thailand – or their public – would “appreciate the threat to weaponise trade to make it happen.”

ALSO READ: Trump Remembers India-Pakistan: Offers to Mediate in Thailand-Cambodia Clashes

