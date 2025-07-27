LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Remembers India-Pakistan: Offers to Mediate in Thailand-Cambodia Clashes

Donald Trump said he's speaking with leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to stop their deadly border clashes, which have killed 33 and displaced over 130,000. He warned trade deals may be withheld if fighting continues and compared the situation to the India-Pakistan conflict he claimed to have ended.

Trump says he stopped the India-Pakistan clash in May
Trump says he stopped the India-Pakistan clash in May

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 27, 2025 00:49:24 IST

US President Donald Trump has said he is in conversation with the governments of both Thailand and Cambodia to convince them to halt the conflict.

The two Southeast Asian nations bordering each other are involved in deadly border clashes that started three days ago.

This is also the most terrible altercation between both countries in more than a decade.

Trump said on a social media platform that he talked with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, and would also discuss the same with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand in a bid to mediate a ceasefire.

What Did Donald Trump Say About the Clashes Between Thailand and Cambodia?

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the war with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a ceasefire and END to the War, which is currently raging,” he was quoted as saying.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say,” he added.

Donald Trump concluded his post by saying, “I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”

Donald Trump Again Says He Stopped the Altercations Between India and Pakistan

Trump again claimed that it was he who brought the clashes between India and Pakistan to a “halt.”

The fighting has already claimed at least 33 lives on both sides and forced over 130,000 civilians to flee from border regions.

Artillery and rocket fire were reported across at least six contested locations along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Tensions flared on Thursday when troops from both sides exchanged gunfire in a disputed area, leading to a rapid escalation.

The disputed land, claimed by both nations, has long been a source of friction.

Also Read: Cambodia Demands Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire With Thailand

