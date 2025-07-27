Home > World > Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

A rare bipartisan vote approved a subpoena for un‑redacted Jeffrey Epstein case files from the DOJ. The House also plans to depose Ghislaine Maxwell on August 11. The probe aims to reveal executive communications and hold high‑profile figures accountable.

House Oversight subpoenas DOJ and Ghislaine Maxwell over Jeffrey Epstein investigation, seeking un‑redacted files. Maxwell deposition set for Aug 11. (File Photo: X/@kylenabecker)
House Oversight subpoenas DOJ and Ghislaine Maxwell over Jeffrey Epstein investigation, seeking un‑redacted files. Maxwell deposition set for Aug 11. (File Photo: X/@kylenabecker)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 27, 2025 04:36:49 IST

A House Oversight subcommittee voted 8–2 to subpoena the Department of Justice for un‑redacted Jeffrey Epstein files, with three GOP members joining Democrats, according to a report published by Time.

The subpoena, reports suggest, covers prosecutorial decisions, Epstein’s death documents, and executive communications including mentions of President Donald Trump.

Rep. James Comer (R‑Ky.), committee chair, recently said, “Republicans wanted to be more aggressive… we did that, and I think that’s what the American people want,” as reported by WTOP News. Now, as the House looks into the Epstein investigation, here’s what could happen next:

Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition Planned for August

Maxwell, now serving a 20‑year sentence, is subpoenaed for a deposition on August 11 at the federal prison in Florida.

Rep. Comer said, “If there are no terms, we’ll roll in there quick,” ABC7 Chicago reported.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D‑Calif.) warned, “We should understand… this is a very complex witness… not a good person to a lot of people.”

Broader Subpoena Plans

Reports suggest the committee is also planning to subpoena high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and past attorneys general from both parties.

DOJ Response and Legal Impasse

Attorney General Pam Bondi, reports suggest, may veto or negotiate the scope, as the DOJ often does with subpoenas.

Legal expert Joshua Levy, while speaking with WTOP News, explained that subpoena outcomes “depend on whether the administration wants to work through the traditional accommodation process… or… becomes entrenched.”

If DOJ doesn’t comply, Congress could vote to hold Bondi in contempt, though intra-party stigma complicates that path.

Rising Political Pressure

The subpoena motion comes just before Congress recessed, pushing the issue into town‑hall season, per the AP.

According to The Washington Post, prediction markets now give over 60% odds that he files will be released, driven by public trading after reports of Trump’s name appeared multiple times in documents.

“We can’t allow individual to protect child sex traffickers,” Democrat Rep. Summer Lee (D‑Pa.) said, according to Time.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks Amid Border Clashes

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace
Allianz Life Confirms Data Breach Exposing Millions of US Customers
Donald Trump Warns Europe to ‘Get Your Act Together’ on Immigration Ahead of Trade Talks
Donald Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks
Israel to Start Aid Airdrops in Gaza Amid Reports of Starvation Deaths

LATEST NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
Your July 27 Horoscope: Small Signs, Quiet Shifts, and What the Stars Are Saying Today
Ivermectin Cuts Malaria Transmission By 26%: Largest Study Offers New Hope
Take Control: Top Tips to Improve Your Menstrual Health, Stay Fresh, and Beat Period Pain Like a Pro
England Hope Ben Stokes Can Bowl On Final Day As India Fights Back In 4th Test
Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series
Army Chief Announces ‘Rudra’ Brigade And ‘Bhairav’ Battalion On 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas
Israel to Start Aid Airdrops in Gaza Amid Reports of Starvation Deaths
Watch | Keezhadi Excavation Video Released By DMK Goes Viral As Modi Visits TN
What’s Stopping Gaza Aid? A Look at Israel’s Blockade and Border Restrictions
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?