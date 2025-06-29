Donald Trump Denies Reports Of $30 Billion US-Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls Idea ‘Ridiculous’

US President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting his administration is considering a USD 30 billion deal with Iran to develop civilian nuclear facilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that “President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.” Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!”

Iran Nuclear Sites Were ‘Obliterated,’ Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) reiterated how the nuclear sites in Iran were “obliterated” and said that Iran has to come back to the world order flow, or else things could get worse for the country.

Donald Trump Questions Ayatollah Khamenei’s Victory Claims

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie? It is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

Donald Trump Claims He Prevented Final Strike on Tehran

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he added.

Operation Midnight Hammer and Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Trump further claimed that he had convinced Israel to bring back its large pool of fighter jets, which were heading toward Tehran.

Trump’s remarks come on the backdrop of Operation Midnight Hammer carried out by the US on three nuclear sites of Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges Iran To Ensure IAEA Personnel Safety And Security