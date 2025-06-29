Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Donald Trump Denies Reports Of $30 Billion US-Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls Idea ‘Ridiculous’

Donald Trump Denies Reports Of $30 Billion US-Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls Idea ‘Ridiculous’

Donald Trump slammed reports of a $30 billion US-Iran nuclear deal, calling it a “ridiculous hoax.” He claimed Iran's nuclear sites were destroyed and said he stopped a major Israeli strike on Tehran, accusing Ayatollah Khamenei of lying about winning the war with Israel.

Donald Trump on Nucler Deal with Iran
Trump Denies Reports of $30 Billion US-Iran Nuclear Deal, Calls Idea 'Ridiculous' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 06:36:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump dismissed reports suggesting his administration is considering a USD 30 billion deal with Iran to develop civilian nuclear facilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that “President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.” Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!”

Iran Nuclear Sites Were ‘Obliterated,’ Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday (US local time) reiterated how the nuclear sites in Iran were “obliterated” and said that Iran has to come back to the world order flow, or else things could get worse for the country.

Donald Trump Questions Ayatollah Khamenei’s Victory Claims

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war-torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie? It is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life.”

You Might Be Interested In

Donald Trump Claims He Prevented Final Strike on Tehran

“I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” In fact, in the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he added.

Operation Midnight Hammer and Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Trump further claimed that he had convinced Israel to bring back its large pool of fighter jets, which were heading toward Tehran.

Trump’s remarks come on the backdrop of Operation Midnight Hammer carried out by the US on three nuclear sites of Iran- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges Iran To Ensure IAEA Personnel Safety And Security

Tags: donald trumpirannuclear dealus
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?